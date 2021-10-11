Cardinals’ Maxx Williams’ Injury Feared Season-Ending, Says NFL Insider

In the late second quarter, Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams caught a pass from Kyler Murray and after reaching the first down, Emmanuel Moseley’s helmet hit the tight end’s right knee on a tackle. Williams was carted off the field and looked like a serious injury.

Both teams gathered around him and comforted him as he was headed off to the locker room.

It’s Maxx Williams’ right knee. The cart is crossing the field. Lots of players are coming up to Williams. Now the whole team is running over to him. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) October 10, 2021

It was no surprise to see the team reporting during the game that Williams would not return.

As expected, Cardinals TE Maxx Williams (knee) is out and will not return. Looks like it could be very bad. — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) October 10, 2021

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Williams is believed to have suffered a major, season-ending knee injury.

#AZCardinals TE Maxx Williams is feared to have suffered a major, season-ending knee injury on Sunday, source said. Williams, who has emerged as an important target for QB Kyler Murray, took a hard shot to his right knee and was quickly ruled out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

Williams has been a surprising contributor who took off in Week 2 against the Vikings, catching seven passes for 94 yards. Kyler Murray has looked to him as a safety valve and someone who can play in the middle of the field. With Williams potentially out for the season, the Cardinals lose an important offensive player that could also block in the running game.

To make matters worse on offense, the Cardinals lost center Rodney Hudson against the 49ers due to a ribs injury. Max Garcia came in to replace the anchor leader on the offensive front. Kliff Kingsbury has yet to get an update on Hudson’s injury.

