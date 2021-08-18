Cardinals Rookie Draws Bold Comparison to 2-Time All-Pro WR

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager gave a list of 10 breakout players for the 2021 NFL season on Good Morning Football.

“Very rare I put a rookie on this list,” said Schrager. “You know it’s special when I do.”

One player is of exception.

Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore was ranked No. 5 on Schrager’s list.

Time for @PSchrags' Top 10 Breakout Players of 2021. We've already unveiled 10-7. Today, we give you #6 and #5.

The Cardinals drafted Moore in the second round out of Purdue. Moore has been electric in training camp and put his abilities on display in the first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

He was even used in the backfield.

Rondale Moore has been activated.

“Having seen the team close up and spoken to the decision-makers, they are thrilled with Moore,” said Schrager.

Moore’s NFL Comparision

Schrager has one glowing NFL comparison to the rookie that every Cardinals fan should be excited to hear, two-time All-Pro WR Wes Welker.

When Welker was in New England everyone thinks was just an over-the-middle guy. He wasn’t. Welker was one of the fastest guys in the league. He was used in so many ways. Special teams, wide receiver, sometimes out of the backfield. Of course, Welker and Randy Moss together were just a problem. You look at DeAndre Hopkins on one side, A.J. Green on the other, how are you going to account for Rondale Moore who might be the fastest out of all of them and is going to be used in the backfield? This offense could be electric if Moore does what they expect him to do in Arizona. Very rare I put a rookie on this list. You know it’s special when I do.

That’s a pretty complimentary review for Moore. Welker had five seasons over 110 receptions with the New England Patriots and was Tom Brady’s favorite target. Schrager says coach Kliff Kingsbury will find many ways to target Moore.

“Kliff Kingsbury has a whole playbook and a lot of it is to find #85 in the offense. I know Kingsbury’s air raid offense,” Schrager added.

According to Pro Football Focus, Moore’s debut against the Cowboys was first among wide receivers with a grade of 84.0.

Rondale Moore's debut: | min. 10 snaps ♦️84.0 PFF Grade (1st among WRs)

♦️3 catches for 23 yards

♦️2 carries for 16 yards

Alex Clancy and Bo Brack, hosts of the “Locked On Arizona Cardinals Podcast“, also caught up with Schrager this week and discussed the Cardinals.

Schrager went over the decision-making into Arizona drafting Moore 48th.

“When you look at who was available, whether it’d be Elijah Moore who went to the Jets, whether it’d be Rondale Moore who went to the Cardinals, I knew that the Cardinals wanted a skill position guy,” said Schrager. “I knew it was going to be a wide receiver or running back. What you get in Rondale is both. Not a tall player or particularly big player, but a strong player. Everyone can go back to that year when he was a freshman at Purdue and he absolutely dominated Ohio State. I know that in practice that he has turned heads.”

Tonight we'll get to see Rondale Moore for the first time in the NFL🏈 Throwback to the time he had a field day against Ohio State's defense in Purdue's upset over the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes👀

Schrager Loves The 2021 Cards’ Offseason

The offseason as we all know featured many additions. General manager Steve Keim signed J.J. Watt, A.J. Green, Malcolm Butler and showed off their rookie draft class against the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Schrager on the “Locked On Arizona Cardinals podcast “discussed the 2021 offseason. Schrager compliments the front office for their work.

“You get the feeling they know what time it is,” said Schrager. “It’s not just Kliff, it’s the front office that they weren’t messing around. The NFC West is loaded and it’s time to no longer be the up-and-coming team. It’s let’s go blow to blow with these guys and I thought Steve Keim didn’t just bring in J.J. Watt and Rodney Hudson but then the A.J. Green move. I didn’t realize Matt Prater was brought in who is an upgrade from Zane Gonzalez. Is that Malcolm butler? Yes, it’s Malcolm Butler, he’s an Arizona Cardinal.”

It’s up to Kingsbury to maximize the players now, according to Schrager.

“Does Kingsbury have all the X’s and O’s and all that? I think so. I feel like Kyler’s made the leap in year two and will make it again in year three and they’ve got a great offensive approach and I think he trusts Vance Joseph to run the defense. I am a Kliff fan. I know that it’s a pressure-packed year this year. They know what time it is.”

Rookie linebacker Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons should be a dynamic duo as well.

“You’re not going to draft a linebacker in the top 20 to play on the bench,” said Schrager. “It’s time. To start a rookie and a second-year guy at inside linebacker, it’s a lot of pressure on both of those guys. I go to practice and I’m standing on the sideline, this guy is a beast. From all things I hear he’s the guy calling out a lot of things in practice and is going to make himself hurt. As far as IQ and intelligence go, this guy’s got it. I know he was a top 20 prospect on a lot of boards.”