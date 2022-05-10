Cardinals Make Multiple Moves to Coaching Staff: Report

The Arizona Cardinals revamped their coaching staff on May 10.

It was announced that the Cardinals promoted wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson to associate HC/WRs, Cam Turner and Spencer Whipple to co-pass game coordinators and officially announced the hire of defensive line coach Matt Burke. Arizona also promoted Kenny Bell to chief of staff/offensive assistant and Mike Bercovici to offensive assistant.

Other coaching promotions and additions: pic.twitter.com/vxH2xICdRB — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 10, 2022

Jefferson was a former NFL receiver for 12 seasons and has spent the last 15 years coaching receivers in the NFL. He was the New York Jets’ assistant head coach in 2019-2020 and has been the wide receivers coach with Arizona since last season.

Burke is replacing Brentson Buckner, who left for the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Burke was the game management coach in 2021 for the New York Jets and was the run game coordinator and defensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.

Whipple is just 33-years-old and has been with the Cardinals organization since 2019. He became assistant receivers coach in 2020 and called plays against the Cleveland Browns in 2021 when Kingsbury missed a game due to landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Cardinals would end up defeating the Browns 37-14.

Turner, who works closely with quarterback Kyler Murray, remains the team’s quarterbacks coach.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Burke Given Tough Task

Vance Joseph will be entering his fourth season as defensive coordinator for the Cardinals. But he won’t be the only one who has to deal with a certain problem.

Pass-rusher Chandler Jones left the Cardinals in free agency to join the Las Vegas Raiders, who accumulated 10.5 sacks in 15 games in 2021. The Cardinals will have to fill the void of the three-time Pro Bowler.

Burke is now taking the defensive line coach role with Arizona. He will be put to the task of developing 2022 third-round rookie edge rushers Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders as well as developing continuity with veterans J.J. Watt, Markus Golden and Zach Allen. In 2021, Golden led the Cardinals in sacks with 11, but other than Jones, Allen was the next closest in sacks with four.

Joseph and Burke worked together with the Miami Dolphins during the 2016 season. Burke was linebackers coach under then-defensive coordinator Joseph. Burke would then become the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018 while Joseph took the Denver Broncos head coaching job during the same time span.