Cardinals’ 2019 Draft Pick Signs With CFL Team

It’s safe to say that the Arizona Cardinals haven’t done a great job as far as drafting is concerned since 2019.

Timo Riske of Pro Football Focus dove into the last three NFL drafts to look at each team’s draft success. The Cardinals were ranked 26th in total WAR (wins above replacement) by non-quarterbacks.

If quarterbacks such as 2019 first overall pick Kyler Murray were to be included, the Cardinals would rank third in the league. That shows you how much Murray can mask a franchise’s drafting deficiencies.

This conversation leads to news of a recent Cardinals draft pick who’s not in the NFL anymore.

Ex-Cardinal Finds New Opportunity

It was announced on February 22 that the Canadian Football League’s B.C. Lions signed Cardinals’ 2019 fourth-round pick wide receiver Hakeem Butler.

Butler, a 6-foot-5 big-bodied receiver, caught 60 receptions for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns in his junior year at Iowa State. That led to forgoing his senior year and entering the 2019 draft where he was selected 103rd overall by Cardinals general manager Steve Keim.

Unfortunately for Butler, he was placed on injured reserve on August 25, 2019, after suffering a broken hand, which caused him to miss his entire rookie season. The following year, the Cardinals waived him and Butler never played a professional down in a Cardinals uniform.

The Carolina Panthers brought Butler onto their practice squad until the Philadelphia Eagles poached the young receiver in 2020. The Eagles would then have Butler attempt to make the transition to tight end. Butler was thinking about switching to tight end during the pre-draft process, but his 40 yard-dash of 4.48 changed things.

“Everybody thought I was going to run a 4.6 or 4.7,” Butler said, “but we hushed all that noise. I kind of didn’t want to do it [move to tight end] back then just because it was ego and whatnot, just believing in myself.”

Butler would only get one target in an Eagles uniform as he was waived by the team in 2021. He still has never hauled in an NFL pass.

It’s a sad story, but one that isn’t finished as Butler will attempt his comeback in unfamiliar Canada territory.

Disappointing 2019 Drafted Cards WR’s

The Cardinals’ 2019 wide receiver draft picks of Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson look pretty bleak at the moment.

While Johnson was drafted in the sixth round, he was cut in 2021. This only leaves Isabella as the remaining Cardinal. And Isabella’s future in Arizona is looking worrisome as the receiver from UMass caught just one reception in 2021.

Other than Murray, Byron Murphy, Zach Allen and Deionte Thompson are looking like valuable pieces from the 2019 draft class.

But the Cardinals haven’t gotten much support for Murray on the offensive end through the draft. Other than Isabella, offensive lineman Josh Jones and wide receiver Rondale Moore have been the only two picks in the first three rounds on the offensive side of the ball.

Yes, DeAndre Hopkins was traded for a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick. Center Rodney Hudson was also traded for a 2021 third-round pick. But the lack of young offensive players is even more interesting knowing coach Kliff Kingsbury is an offensive-minded head coach combined with Murray being the franchise quarterback.

ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss said it best in an article on February 21 when it comes to how the offseason outlook should look like for the Cardinals in 2022.

“They need more offensive lineman to keep Murray protected and upright, and playmakers throughout the offense,” said Weinfuss. “Arizona needs to look at other teams who have stacked their offense with guys who have an impact on every play all over the field and then apply that to their offseason philosophy.”