4 Tight Ends Cardinals Should Target in 2021

The Arizona Cardinals‘ tight end group is one of the worst groups in the league.

That’s no secret.

The loss of tight end Dan Arnold in the offseason was a decent-sized blow. While Maxx Williams is the unquestioned starter, he only caught eight balls in 2020 and only played nine games due to ankle issues. Demetrius Harris was brought in to compete against Darrell Daniels and Ross Travis.

With a receiving core that is much improved, coach Kliff Kingsbury could go all-in on 10 personnel. Remember, the Cardinals used four-receiver sets more than any other team in the league in 2020. That means having a TE who can block predominantly would be Arizona’s priority.

But wouldn’t you want another threat in the middle of the field? I’m sure Aaron Rodgers and the Packers loved tight end Robert Tonyan coming out of nowhere making contributions.

Beggars can’t be choosers. It’s tough to find a trade partner for this particular position. You’ll rarely see All-Pro level or even decent tight ends available. There are some players available at the position. It can be through the trade market, free-agent market and when other teams decide to cut players for their respective 53-man rosters.

Zach Ertz

This is the one move that’s highly unlikely to happen before the regular season. If the Cardinals were to trade for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, it would be near the trade deadline. You’d love to find out if the player with over 204 receptions from 2018-2019 is still in there with Ertz.

There’s one year left on Ertz’s contract and after a down-year in 2020, his stock has gone down. At the same time, the Eagles aren’t willing to release Ertz because they know they can fetch something in a trade. If Ertz can get back to the numbers he was posting in 2017-2019, this could be a steal for any team.

The Eagles have Dallas Goedert at their disposal so trading Ertz wouldn’t be the end of the world for them. Both have been cooking so far, even against one of the best defenses in football in the Patriots.

The #Patriots defense is having trouble defending both Goedart and Ertz this week. Ertz beat Dugger clean for a TD in RZ 7s. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 17, 2021

Patriots coach Bill Belichick told Ertz, “I’m still going to get you someday,” then joked that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman wanted two of his grandchildren in a potential trade package, per Jamie Apody.

👀 @ZERTZ_86 warmly introducing @Patriots coach Bill Belichick to his wife @julieertz. Coach to Ertz “I’m still going to get you some day.” Ertz with a smile. Belicihick responds “But Howie wants 2 first round picks. AND 2 of my grandchildren!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XyI0BWXgNZ — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) August 16, 2021

Ian Thomas

The Panthers signed ex-Cardinal Dan Arnold and have Ian Thomas and rookie Tommy Tremble on their unofficial depth chart at tight end. While Thomas is listed as TE2, Tremble has been lighting up training camp.

Thomas had 36 receptions in his 2018 rookie year, with a 73% catch percentage.

Nice grab by Ian Thomas for the #Panthers scorepic.twitter.com/lbcXn9gVDe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 30, 2018

Thomas has steadily declined the last two seasons, but a change of scenery could be helpful. The Panthers’ quarterbacks through his tenure have been underwhelming in the injured Cam Newton, Kyle Allen and Teddy Bridgewater.

The fourth-year player isn’t a guarantee to make the 53-man roster. Arizona would definitely swoop in if his services are available.

Trey Burton

Free-agent Trey Burton’s last fully healthy season (2018) wasn’t out-of-worldly, but he did catch 71.1 percent of his targets for 54 receptions and 569 yards for the Chicago Bears.

Hampered with injuries since 2018, Burton hasn’t been consistent enough to stay

The Colts signed Burton in 2020 and while none of his statistics jump out, he still could make plays when the Colts needed him.

Here’s a beautiful catch Burton made against the Bills in the playoffs.

The Cardinals wouldn’t be asking Burton for over 40 catches, but any depth is necessary.

Tyler Eifert

Eifert broke into the league with the Bengals in 2015 and became a force to be reckoned with. He put together 615 yards, 13TDs, and a Pro-Bowl. Injuries, injuries, and more injuries keep bringing Eifert down. He’s only played in 14 games in a three-year stretch from 2016-2018.

The narrative is that Eifert is injury-prone. But, he has appeared in 31 games in the last two years for the Bengals and Jaguars.

It was a tough year for almost every Jaguar in 2020, but Eifert did have more catches than ex-Cardinal Dan Arnold.

Could Eifert help the Cardinals in 2021? Absolutely. Veteran leadership and grinding it out with Maxx Williams could help the team in the long run. Why not?