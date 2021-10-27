Former NFL Player Puts League on Blast Over Zach Ertz Trade

It’s fair to say if the Arizona Cardinals don’t sustain any new injuries, they will likely stand pat before the trade deadline on November 2.

At the moment, backup and now starting center Max Garcia is banged up with an Achilles injury, who’s filled in for the injured Rodney Hudson. If Garcia can’t play against the Packers, Sean Harlow would take his place.

While the Cardinals could explore center depth in the market, coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media on October 27 that Hudson is on track to return against the 49ers. That gives Hudson an extra three days of preparation between games.

Kliff Kingsbury said he will know more about the injured players later today, but said with a national TV game, he'd think DeAndre Hopkins will likely go. Also said he thinks C Rodney Hudson is tracking to return next week against the 49ers, but doesn't know that 100 percent. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 27, 2021

The Cardinals traded for tight end Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles on October 15 after up-and-coming Maxx Williams was lost for the season due to a knee injury.

But someone in the NFL media almost two weeks later had strong words about the transaction.

Analyst Goes Berzerk Over Ertz Trade

Keep in mind, Ertz is a free agent after the 2021 season, so the return was never going to be large for the 30-year-old. But in March, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Eagles were looking for a “draft pick something in the third, maybe fourth-round range.

The day after Thursday Night Football between the Eagles and the Buccaneers, a trade was consummated dealing Ertz to the Cardinals for a fifth-round pick and rookie project corner Tay Gowan.

Less than a week later, the Cardinals restructured DT Jordan Phillips’ contract to make room for Ertz

The Cardinals converted $6,507,222 of DT Jordan Phillips' salary into a signing bonus (while adding two voidable years), creating $5,205,778 in salary cap space. This move coincided with the trade for Zach Ertz, as Arizona gets relief to use to operate the rest of the season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 21, 2021

Former Steelers safety turned ESPN commentator Ryan Clark was on NFL Live on October 26 and voiced his opinions on the Ertz trade.

“When CP3 (Chris Paul) was gonna go to the Lakers, they didn’t let that happen,” said Clark. “When Zach Ertz was about to go to the Arizona Cardinals, they should not have let it happen.”

.@Realrclark25 knows the Cardinals' offense is just unfair 😂 "When CP3 was gonna go to the Lakers, they didn't let that happen. When Zach Ertz was about to go to the Arizona Cardinals, they should not have let it happen." pic.twitter.com/qQWlKUHlpb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 26, 2021

Clark is referring to NBA Commissioner David Stern, who vetoed a three-team trade that would have sent Chris Paul to the Los Angeles Lakers. Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban expressed their disagreement over the proposed trade, which played a role in the trade getting rejected. Paul would’ve joined Kobe Bryant and many felt displeasure towards the Lakers losing no draft capital and saving $40 million dollars.

In this case, the Cardinals hardly gave up any draft capital. But obviously, Ertz isn’t of the same caliber as Paul was in 2011. Also, the then-New Orleans Hornets were owned by the NBA and Stern was the Hornets owner’s representative.

Ertz also had just 36 catches for 355 yards and a touchdown in 2020, while missing five games with an ankle injury. Only one game in 2021 has Ertz eclipsed over five receptions, but he was in a timeshare with Dallas Goedert.

With this situation, Ertz isn’t asked to take the lion’s share of targets as he did during his prime. Long gone are the days in 2018 when Ertz recorded 1,163 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 118 receptions.

We all so know why Clark is slamming this particular trade. Clark also happens to be a Lakers fan.

Am I wrong though Lakers’ fans? So the Cardinals can add Zach Ertz but we couldn’t add CP3? Sounds like some BS to me. How you gonna stop Kyler & crew in the pass game now? https://t.co/tnLpb4WPsp — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 26, 2021

Cardinals Struck Gold

Even the Cardinals’ social media account knows the Cardinals struck gold on acquiring Ertz, who referenced a line from Marvel’s Avengers Endgame, featuring Thanos and his infinity gauntlet. Combining Ertz with the weapons of DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Chase Edmonds, Christian Kirk and James Conner just isn’t fair.

Perfectly balanced, as all things should be. pic.twitter.com/GwCaI9OQ4u — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 27, 2021

The graphic didn’t even mention Rondale Moore. Murray has spread the ball around all year and that will only continue. Four receivers had over 50 yards and three of them scored touchdowns against the Texans.

Ryan Clark had more to say about Arizona’s weapons.

“We had all these skill players we’ve been talking about the entire season,” said Clark. “Kyler Murray ascending and taking another step and when I watched Zach Ertz catch that ball down the middle and catch that sideline and fly in the endzone, I said oh lord.”

Like Clark said, “oh lord” is right when it comes to his touchdown.

Ertz’s debut was dazzling. Murray told reporters on October 30 that Ertz and the quarterback bonded with a blink of an eye.

“I’ve only known him for a couple days, but it was one of those deals where you kind of click with a dude,” Cardinals quarterback,” said Murray. “I think our relationship should grow quickly.”

Ertz has three Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring. He’ll look to add one more ring with the undefeated Cardinals.