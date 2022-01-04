Cardinals Officially Sign Polarizing Defender, Activate Key Players

The Arizona Cardinals were quite busy with transactions and activations on January 4.

Arizona officially signed cornerback Bashaud Breeland to the practice squad and released CB Isaiah Johnson.

Cardinals signed CB Bashaud Breeland to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2022

The team was in the stages of agreeing to a deal with Breeland on December 27 that was first reported by CBS NFL insider Josina Anderson, but the cornerback tested positive for COVID-19 the next day, which delayed his impending signing.

This move comes needy with rookie starting corner Marco Wilson suffering a shoulder injury in Week 16. Veteran starting corner Robert Alford is also on Injured Reserve, which leaves the Cardinals cornerback room decimated with one game to go in the regular season. Alford is eligible to return for Week 18’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals also activated linebackers Markus Golden and Devon Kennard, cornerback Breon Borders and offensive lineman D.J. Humphries from the Reserve/COVID list on January 4.

That’s very good news for the Cardinals, who are getting back before the playoffs a sack specialist in Golden and anchor at left tackle in Humphries.

Arizona did have two positive tests for COVID-19, bench players Zach Kerr and Tanner Vallejo.

21 players went on the COVID-19 reserve list, all for a positive test pic.twitter.com/FFzYjPY1lP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2022

Breeland’s History

In case you missed our piece on Breeland’s past, we’ve got you covered here.

Breeland spent a good portion of the 2021 offseason unsigned until agreeing to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. The 29-year-old collected 63 tackles and two interceptions across 13 starts in 2021.

But according to PFF, he was ranked as one of the worst among all qualified corners in 2021.

Breeland’s tenure with Minnesota came to an end when he reportedly got into a verbal altercation with Vikings coaches during a practice in December. The team waived Breeland, who also battled with teammates who were trying to resolve the issue, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.

The cornerback played with the Washington Football Team from 2014 to 2017, the Green Bay Packers in 2018 and the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Breeland’s best notable for being the main contributor to the Chiefs secondary of their Super Bowl-winning run in 2019. In Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, Breeland had a team-high seven tackles and intercepted a throw by Jimmy Garoppolo in their 31-20 win.

But it can’t be understated enough how unimpressive Breeland was for the Vikings in 2021. It was actually a positive for Breeland to not play the last two weeks due to his poor performance at the corner position, according to Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson.

Former #Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland has improved his Pro Football Focus ranking by not playing. When he was released by the #Vikings on Dec. 18, he was ranked No. 117 among all NFL cornerbacks. After being out two games, he is now No. 112. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 27, 2021

Let’s just say Breeland didn’t like that tweet.

You been at me since I got to Minnesota. I leave u still feel the need to speak on me. Wats ur deal? Wats ur issue wit me? Speak now cuz it won’t be a next Time “A wise man told me don’t argue wit fools cause a nigga from a distance Cant tell whose who!”“jiggaman” @christomasson https://t.co/WvPTvvVtNb — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) December 27, 2021

Pro Bowler Doesn’t Want to Talk About Future

Pro Bowl linebacker Chandler Jones already made headlines on January 4 about his banter with Kyler Murray on not following him on social media.

“I asked him to follow me back a while ago and he didn’t follow me, so I just unfollowed him yesterday,” said Jones.

Jones wasn’t about talking about the playoffs.

“How did I know that this interview would start with the “P” word,” said Jones. “I’m going to try to go through this interview without using the “P” word. We’re talking about the Seahawks.”

And if Jones won’t discuss the playoffs, the 30-year-old will definitely throw away any talk about his free agency year.

“Yeah, no,” Jones on his impending free agency. “You knew the answer.”

The linebacker has nine-and-a-half sacks for the season and will try to replicate his Week 11 performance on the Seattle Seahawks, when he picked up two sacks.