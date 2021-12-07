Cardinals’ Budda Baker Calls Out Retired Super Bowl Champion on Twitter

Social media became a bit feisty after the Arizona Cardinals win over the Chicago Bears, and for weird reasons.

The Arizona Cardinals social media team posted an image of Chicago’s Cloud Gate sculpture converted to look like an ‘L,’ and added a cardinal sitting on top of it.

Unfortunately, the banter from the Cardinals resulted in an image that looks somewhat provocative and backfired in a hilarious way.

They’ve also photoshopped a Cardinal on opposing team’s landmarks after wins, like standing on the Hollywood Walk of Fame against the Los Angeles Rams for example.

Let's take a walk 🌟 pic.twitter.com/jVTQ6wymo2 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 3, 2021

Both franchises are somewhat connected, as the Cardinals started out as the Chicago Cardinals until they moved to St. Louis.

While it should be on to the next game for the Cardinals, a former NFL player got into a trash-talking match with a Cardinals All-Pro.

Cardinal Puts Retired Player in Check

Bears QB Andy Dalton had a rough day on December 5, throwing four interceptions. The third interception was to three-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker in the first quarter, who was on his way to return it for a touchdown before being tackled by Dalton.

Budda Baker with the big INT and return! #RedSea 📺: #AZvsCHI on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/CCqAqBIzQi — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021

Baker has yet to record a pick-six in his career.

Retired two-time Super Bowl Champion Chris Long found Baker’s play amusing on his podcast “Green Light Podcast”.

“This is the funniest part of the game to me,” said Long. “As he’s [Baker] getting ready to be tackled by Andy Dalton, everybody’s thinking, ‘remember the last time he had a long pick on the left sideline that he had a chance to score on?’ “DK Metcalf runs him down. And that was all DK being an alien, not Budda being slow.”

As we all remember, Baker intercepted Russell Wilson on primetime and was chased and tackled by 4.33 40 yard speed Metcalf in October of 2020.

One year ago, DK Metcalf caught Budda Baker on the chasedown 🤯 Still unreal. (via @nfl) pic.twitter.com/wnhEYXaD6V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2021

Long won a Super Bowl with the Patriots and Eagles before retiring in 2019. He’s also the son of Hall of Famer Howie Long and brother of current Chiefs guard and former Bear Kyle Long.

But this time, Long put out misinformation on Baker.

“By the way, he’s [Baker] never scored a touchdown. And as he’s running about to get tackled by Andy Dalton, the guy calling the game is like, ‘One of the fastest guys in the NFL.’ I’m like, ‘no, he’s not!’ Let’s be realistic here. Everybody’s remembering the fact he got hawked last year.”

While Baker hasn’t recorded a pick-six yet in his career, he recovered a Chandler Jones strip-sack fumble for a touchdown against the Vikings in 2018.

Oh, and by the way… pic.twitter.com/lEqvGHC56P — Josh Brewer (@jbrew1010) December 6, 2021

Long was inviting Baker to respond, as his original tweet said, “When @buddabaker32 finds the endzone one day, we party.”

The 25-year-old struck back at Long and called out the retired player on his wrong information.

Chris long doesn’t know Budda Baker…I’ve Scored a TD before. And I’m very fast. I’ll find the end zone AGAIN. Just watch https://t.co/FB4P8iBOWX — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) December 6, 2021

Long gave in immediately, realizing the error in his statement.

Baker ran a 40-yard dash of 4.45 seconds at his draft combine in 2017, which is better than the average safety. He’s known for his athleticism, speed and coverage skills, but was a second-round pick due to his “lack of size.”

Now, he’s already a three-time Pro Bowler at age 25 and continues to be one the main fixtures for the Cardinals defense.