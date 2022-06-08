Cardinals Called to Add Super Bowl-Winning Sack Artist

It seems like the Arizona Cardinals have been urged to add each and every free-agent talent available.

There’s a reason why. The Cardinals have close to $11 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap. Arizona was rewarded $10 million in cap space due to the post-June 1 release of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. He will count for $3.3 million on the cap in 2022 and $5.9 million in 2023.

The defensive line could use a boost after the departure of Pro Bowl linebacker Chandler Jones, who signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Locked on Cardinals host Alex Clancy pitched together a few defensive veteran players who could help the Cardinals in 2022. He named free agent defenders Ndamukong Suh and Justin Houston as potential fits for the Cardinals. However, the two players have already been mentioned from Heavy on Cardinals.

The last defender who Clancy thinks the Cardinals should add is Jason Pierre-Paul, who’s a free agent after playing four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The dude would make an immediate impact off the edge,” Clancy said. “He wouldn’t be Chandler Jones. But you could say that from Week one through the end of the seasons, Jason Pierre-Paul at times looks to be the more consistent pass rusher. So if you told me the Cardinals signed Pierre Paul to a one-year, $9 million deal, I’d be like Stevie baby, high-five. Because you know what it does? It adds another position where it’s set for now. You know what you’re exactly what you’re going to get from Pierre-Paul.”

Recent History of Pierre-Paul

From 2018 to 2020, Pierre-Paul had at least 8.5 sacks in each season. Pierre-Paul made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and would contribute to the team’s Super Bowl-winning run in the same year.

In 2021, Pierre-Paul’s numbers were down as he only had only 2.5 sacks in 12 games for the Bucs. He missed five games in 2021 due to injuries, and he played injured the rest of the time. He dealt with a broken finger and a shoulder injury. His numbers for 2021 saw career lows for tackles, sacks, forced fumbles, and pass deflections when playing 12 or more games.

In order to manage his shoulder injury, Pierre-Paul didn’t practice much at the end of the season and playoffs. J.P.P. had shoulder surgery in February according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman. He made $12.8 million in 2021 with Tampa according to Over The Cap. In free agency, he could command $10 million annually in free agency, via Spotrac.

With the draft selection of edge defender Logan Hall and the free-agent signing of Akiem Hicks, it doesn’t seem likely that Pierre-Paul will stick in Tampa Bay.

J.P.P. shared a video of himself on April 23 flying out of Tampa and saying goodbye but not specifying if he will or won’t play for the Bucs again.

“We ain’t in Tampa no mo. Bye bye Tampa! We out of this hole for sure,” J.P.P. said in the video via JoeBucsFan.com.

Cardinals Defensive Line Makeup

The Cardinals could use veterans on the edge after drafting rookie outside linebackers Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders in the 2022 NFL draft.

It’ll be hard to replace Jones’ 10.5 sacks of production in 2021. After releasing defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, the Cardinals employ Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence as their only defensive tackles who are next to defensive ends J.J. Watt and Zach Allen. Veteran tackle Corey Peters is still a free agent after being with the Cardinals since 2015.

Pierre-Paul has a proven track record in the league. At the age of 33, he wouldn’t be asked to manage the ship. With other moving parts around him, Pierre-Paul would add the element of being a Super Bowl winner to the locker room.