Cardinals Release Team Captain Prior to Free Agency: Report

After seeing the Seattle Seahawks freeing cap space by releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner on March 8, the Arizona Cardinals have made a similar move prior to free agency.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Cardinals have released veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks, who was under contract for one more season. The 29-year-old was a team captain for the Cardinals in 2021 and had 118 tackles, which was second on the team.

Arizona Cardinals are releasing LB Jordan Hicks, per source. Hicks played at a high level last season, registering 118 tackles and four sacks, but the Cardinals have to let their young first-round ILBs play, and now are letting Hicks hit the market early. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

The Cardinals will now save $6.5 million in cap space while carrying $3M in dead cap. This paves the way for 2021 first-round pick Zaven Collins to obtain the starting role. Hicks had asked to be traded last offseason after the team drafted Collins, only to re-obtain his starting role.

Hicks signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the Cardinals in 2019 and accumulated 384 tackles in three seasons. General manager Steve Keim spoke highly of Hicks’ efforts during a chaotic offseason at last week’s Scouting Combine.

“Jordan Hicks did a great job this year, especially under the circumstances he was in,” Keim said. “To be quite frank with you, I know it came out that it was my decision (declaring Collins the starter in the offseason) when, to set the record straight, we made that decision on draft day (and) we made it with a defensive staff.”

Now, the former Eagles Super Bowl champion will be a free agent and should have numerous interested suitors.

Cardinals Make More Moves

In addition to the release of Hicks, the Cardinals also announced the tenders of exclusive rights free agents RB Jonathan Ward and WR Antoine Wesley.

We have tendered one-year contract offers to exclusive rights free agents RB Jonathan Ward and WR Antoine Wesley.



In addition, we have released LB Jordan Hicks. pic.twitter.com/K0WXCOza0j — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 9, 2022

Wesley caught 19 passes for 208 yards in 15 games in 2021 while Ward totaled 67 yards in 2021 and appeared mostly on special teams.

According to Spotrac, the Cardinals have just under $7M in salary cap space following the release of Hicks. It’ll be tough sledding for Keim to keep a free-agent-filled group of edge-rusher Chandler Jones, running backs James Conner and Chase Edmonds, wide receivers Christian Kirk and A.J. Green and tight end.

But releasing Hicks likely won’t be the first and last cut from the 2021 team. ESPN Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss wrote an article on February 21 naming offensive lineman Justin Pugh and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips as cut candidates.

The Cardinals also have more than $40 million of cap space worth of “simple” restructures, per Cardinals’ reporter Darren Urban.

There is certainly wiggle room to keep certain free agents while also bringing in outside talent for a team that made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

With the offseason drama concerning quarterback Kyler Murray and extensions to coach Kliff Kingsbury and Keim, winning is paramount.

