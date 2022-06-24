Kyler Murray Reaction Towards Roe v. Wade Decision Goes Viral

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had a response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision on June 24 to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

Murray tweeted, “No one should be able to force their beliefs on anyone’s body, that is not right. Sending love to our women.”

The court’s decision says, “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

The ruling known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned Roe vs. Wade and sets in motion that states are allowed to set their own course on abortion laws.

Murray has been the No. 1 topic in the Cardinals’ offseason as he’s seeking a contract extension. He attended voluntary OTAs inconsistently before participating in mandatory minicamps last week.

The 24-year-old quarterback is set to earn $5.5 million this season and $29.7 million next year due to the Cardinals picking up his fifth-year option.

Arizona Athletes React

Murray wasn’t the only Arizona athlete to be impacted by the U.S. Supreme Court decision and comment through social media.

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder tweeted in all-caps:

“Having a daughter in this world living and growing up, I’m confused, sad and angry of the Supreme Court ruling! I’ll continue to pray for all woman rights. May God bless you all.”

Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams tweeted:

“Like what I’m saying or not and I hate being political but… Being super close to both my sisters, I am heartbroken not only for them but for all woman today. How can a man tell a woman what she Can or Can’t do with her body.”

WNBA Phoenix Mercury player Brianna Turner sent out a series of messages through Twitter: “Maybe in the next election we should have a vote to eliminate the Supreme Court. 9 people with the power to make generational decisions for 330 million people. There’s gotta be a better way.

“Something doesn’t sit right in my spirit as we speak of what’s constitutional vs what’s not knowing that the constitution was written by a group of slave owners. I know there’s been amendments overtime but our founding document was doomed from the start.”

“States issuing trigger bans on abortion should probably bring that same energy to addressing subsidized healthcare, daycare, maternity leave, formula shortages, etc.”

NFL Makes Decision

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL let teams know that there won’t be a supplemental draft in 2022.

This marks three straight years that the NFL has gone without the draft.

The Cardinals were the last team to select a player in the supplemental draft. Arizona used a fifth-round pick to select safety Jalen Thompson, who has played 37 games and broke out in 2021, posting over 120 tackles.

Supplemental drafts have been used as an opportunity for players that had eligibility issues and weren’t eligible in the regular NFL draft. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the uncertainty of the college football season because of COVID-19.