Cardinals Could Explore Signing Released Falcons RB

In the aftermath of the NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals can say to themselves that they got better.

Arizona traded their own first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third-round pick. On Day 2, the Cardinals drafted arguably one of the best tight ends in the draft in Trey McBride and two edge rushers in Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders.

After losing wide receiver Christian Kirk and edge rusher Chandler Jones in free agency, the Cardinals acknowledged both positions in the draft.

With the draft being over, there’s still time for the Cardinals to sign free agents.

NFC Team Releases Veteran RB

It was reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz that the Atlanta Falcons are releasing running back Mike Davis after spending just one season with the team.

Breaking: #Falcons are releasing RB Mike Davis, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 2, 2022

Unfortunately for Davis, he ended up losing the starting running back battle to Cordarelle Patterson before the 2021 season. Davis had 503 rushing yards in 138 attempts and logged three touchdowns while also catching 44 receptions for 259 yards.

After signing Davis a two-year deal in 2021, the Falcons released the veteran running back on May 2 and saved the team $2.5 million in cap space.

That’s where the Cardinals could come into play. The Cardinals lost Chase Edmonds in free agency and according to PHNX Cardinals reporter Johnny Venerable, the Cardinals were interested in Davis’s services last season and could do the same again.

Last offseason the Arizona Cardinals had real interest in signing RB Mike Davis. After his release today from Atlanta, considering the loss of Chase Edmonds, that could be something the team revisits. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) May 2, 2022

Davis had the most success in 2020 with the Carolina Panthers when he stepped in twice due to Christian McCaffrey’s injuries. He had had over 1,000 scrimmage yards, 59 receptions and eight touchdowns.

The Cardinals re-signed James Conner to a three-year deal after a Pro Bowl 2021 season. Conner will be the lead-back, but there’s ample reason to expect a compliment to the veteran running back as he’s never played a full season in his five-year career.

Arizona selected USC RB Keontay Ingram in the sixth round and has 23-year-old Eno Benjamin and 24-year-old Jonathan Ward in their running back room. The Cardinals could either test their abilities or sign a running back that has experience.

While standing at 5’9, Davis is a bruiser and weighs 220 pounds. The released running back could be an answer for the Cardinals and wouldn’t be costly as he made $3 million in 2021.

Watch Out for Another FA RB

The Cardinals flirted with the notion of adding a veteran running back when ESPN’s Field Yates reported free-agent running back Darrel Williams had a visit with the team on April 4.

There hasn’t been much traction on Williams’ market, but the 26-year-old had a career-best 588 rushing yards on 144 carries with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. He’s spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs and won a Super Bowl in 2019.

Also, Williams became a viable pass-catcher in 2021, catching 47 passes for 452 yards. He had an 82.5% catch rate, which was barely better than Edmonds’ 81.1% catch rate.

Spotrac projects Williams’ market value to be $2.2 million per season. Williams is also three years younger than Davis.

With no clear backup answer to Conner, there’s reason to believe the Cardinals aren’t done with their running back room.