Cardinals Named Destination for Disgruntled $70 Million All-Pro DE

If you know Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, you know he loves to make trades for established NFL talent. The Cardinals traded for wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in the 2022 NFL draft and the last two years have seen the team trade for center Rodney Hudson and DeAndre Hopkins.

In order to keep up with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals might have to add more talent, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Arizona lost Chandler Jones in free agency and could use a pass rusher with quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr and Russell Wilson on their schedule in 2022.

Chicago Bears Pro Bowl outside linebacker Robert Quinn could be on the move. Quinn is holding out of mandatory minicamp and CBS Sports’ Jason LaConfora reports Quinn “wants out of Chicago”. The Bears were 6-11 in 2021, traded Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack in the offseason and are going through a rebuilding phase, which could be a turn-off for Quinn.

Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson wrote on the possible landing spots for Quinn and mentioned the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and the Cardinals as fits for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Robinson gave his reasoning for the Cardinals’ fit.

If there's one thing we know about Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, it's that he values experience. J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Ertz, A.J. Green, Rodney Hudson, Markus Golden, Kelvin Beachum…if you're a veteran, Keim is probably interested. Arizona is among the most blitz-heavy teams in the NFL, so they might feel like they don't need an established edge rusher. But in a competitive NFC West, they can probably do better than Golden and Dennis Gardeck on the edge. Quinn would slot in as an immediate starter, pushing Golden and Gardeck down the depth chart while giving third-round rookie Myjai Sanders time to develop.

The Bears have told teams that Quinn isn’t available according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“The Bears are not currently shopping pass-rusher Robert Quinn, source said,” Rapoport tweeted on April 27. “Quinn referenced some uncertainty in his interview and other teams have been monitoring, but Chicago is not shopping him.”

At the same time, not only have the Bears traded Mack, but they’ve also cut defenders Eddie Goldman and Danny Trevathan and allowed Akiem Hicks to leave in free agency.

With the right trade offer, you can never say never.

Quinn Coming Off Career Year

If the Bears were to trade Quinn, they’d be getting arguably the most possible value. The 32-year-old posted 18.5 sacks last season, which was second in the NFL behind Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. Quinn also nabbed 49 tackles and 22 quarterback hits and forced four fumbles during his 16 games last season.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride during Quinn’s career. He was selected as the 14th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft by the St. Louis Rams. After having 10 or more sacks from 2012 to 2014, Quinn suffered injuries which led to production reductions in his final three seasons with the Rams. He played in 32 games over that span and totaled 17.5 sacks from 2014 to 2017.

Quinn showed his potential with the Cowboys in 2019 and nabbed 11.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He would sign a five-year, $70 million deal with the Bears in 2020 and now has three years left on his contract.

What Package Would The Cardinals Need To Trade?

It would be beneficial salary cap-wise for the rebuilding Bears to move or release Quinn as the team would receive $12.9 million in cap space. Any team that trades for Quinn would have to pay the All-Pro linebacker $12.8 million.

The Cardinals have $11.5 million in cap space, via OverTheCap. A trade could work if the Bears were to pay for the remaining money to acquire better draft compensation.

According to La Canfora, teams would likely have to top Von Miller’s trade last season, in which the Denver Broncos received second-and third-round picks in the 2022 draft from the Los Angeles Rams.

Arizona could trade their 2023 first-round pick and third-round pick, which is more valuable than the Miller trade. It also takes into account that the Bears would eat $1.3 million so that the Cardinals could fit Quinn into their salary cap.

Other than Golden, the Cardinals don’t have sure-fire edge rushers. It would be tough to rely on rookie outside linebackers Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders to make an immediate impact.

If Quinn were to be available, it’s hard to see the Cardinals not becoming remotely interested.