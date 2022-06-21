Cardinals Predicted to Release Two Second-Round Picks

While there is more than a month away from training camp, the Arizona Cardinals will have to make decisions about who will make the 53-man roster.

Cardinals ESPN reporter Josh Weinfuss gave a projection of the team’s 53-man roster. There weren’t many surprising decisions, but Weinfuss left out two former second-round picks, and one of them was recently signed to the team.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Cardinals Notable Cuts

According to Weinfuss, the first former second-round pick cut is wide receiver Andy Isabella, who was drafted by the Cardinals in 2019. Isabella caught just one reception last season after posting 30 catches in his first two seasons.

It was reported in March by CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson that Isabella was given permission to seek a trade. There was also smoke concerning a trade involving Isabella from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo during Day 3 of the NFL draft, but nothing came into fruition.

Isabella remains on the team for now, but the addition of Marquise Brown, re-signing of A.J. Green and the emergence of second-year Rondale Moore should give quarterback Kyler Murray enough security during DeAndre Hopkins’ six-game PED suspension.

The other ex-second-round pick release is cornerback Josh Jackson. The Cardinals signed Jackson on June 15 — the day after Jackson participated in a tryout.

Jackson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2018. There were high hopes for Jackson as he was the 2017 Unanimous All-American. In his rookie season, he appeared in 16 games and made 10 starts in his rookie year. Jackson would start five games for the next two seasons and was traded to the New York Giants in August of 2021. After not playing a single game, the Giants waived Jackson and he would sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played two games and made two tackles. In January, the Chiefs released Jackson.

Jackson had two straight seasons of a PFF grade under 60 after his rookie season. The tragic death of cornerback Jeff Gladney has led to the Cardinals searching for free agent cornerbacks. Jackson will compete for a roster spot as Marco Wilson, Byron Murphy Jr., Antonio Hamilton and Jace Whittaker as well as seventh-round pick Christian Matthew, Breon Borders, Nate Brooks and Darrell Baker Jr make up the rest of the cornerback room.

Any Other Potential Notable Cardinals Cuts?

The two questions are concerning the futures of Kyler Murray and Rodney Hudson. Murray is looking for a contract extension while Hudson missed mandatory minicamps last week. According to coach Kliff Kingsbury, Hudson’s absence was unexcused. But as of right now, both are on Weinfuss’s depth chart.

Otherwise, Weinfuss said, “This year’s 53-man roster is, for the most part, filled. Training camp will be used to iron out a few minor position battles.”

Unlike last year, where the Cardinals kept three quarterbacks heading into the season, Weinfuss has the team keeping Murray and Colt McCoy. That leaves off Trace McSorley, who signed with the team in November.

He also has the team keeping four running backs — James Conner, Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram. Veteran running back Jonathan Ward wasn’t included.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Cardinals do in terms of free agency. There are still veteran free agents left and when it comes to cornerbacks, Weinfuss added, “This is a position (cornerbacks) where the Cardinals could take a look at other players between now and the start of Week 1.”