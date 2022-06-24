Cardinals Urged to Sign Ex-NFC Rival Starting CB

It seems the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings have a recent history of picking up each other’s scraps.

The Vikings signed ex-Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson in 2021 and former Cardinals veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks on March 15, 2022. Arizona signed Vikings 2020 first-round pick cornerback Jeff Gladney to a two-year deal but was killed in a car accident in late May.

Arizona left mandatory minicamp with nine cornerbacks on their roster and still has questions regarding their group. The Cardinals signed cornerback Josh Jackson after the second day of minicamp and will compete with Marco Wilson, Byron Murphy Jr., Antonio Hamilton and Jace Whittaker as well as seventh-round pick Christian Matthew, Breon Borders, Nate Brooks and Darrell Baker Jr.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Ian Wharton wrote a list that ranked the “best unsigned free agents under the age of 30.” Wharton also listed teams that could be fitting for each respective player.

Former Vikings cornerback and free agent Mackensie Alexander was mentioned as a defender the Cardinals should pursue.

(Alexander) is a reliable slot corner who has spent all but one season of his six-year career with the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL hasn’t generally valued slot defenders as it has boundary corners, which could explain why Alexander is still available. Never known for producing turnovers, having posted just three interceptions and 32 pass breakups in 84 games, Alexander excels in zone more than in man assignments. His 5’10”, 192-pound frame is wiry-strong, and he competes hard in the run game. There’s always room for an experienced, competitive defender in the NFL.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Alexander Had Difficult 2021 Season

Wharton mentioned Alexander’s PFF grade of 40.2 during the 2021 season. Alexander wasn’t the only Vikings cornerback to struggle. Bashaud Breeland, who would sign with the Cardinals later in the season, ranked 123rd out of 129 contributing cornerbacks with a 47.2 PFF defensive grade. Peterson ranked 63rd last season and posted a 63.0 PFF defensive grade.

However, Alexander, who worked as the team’s primary slot cornerback, allowed 707 yards, four touchdowns and a 117.4 passer rating against opposing quarterbacks. He also allowed a career-high 385 yards after the catch.

The Vikings also lacked a pass-rush in 2021, which was brought up by Wharton. Getting away from then-coach Mike Zimmer could help Alexander. Arizona operates a 3-4 defense under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, which the Vikings are also transitioning towards in 2022.

What Alexander Could Provide

If the Cardinals were to sign Alexander, there isn’t a guarantee that the former second-rounder would start. Murphy operates as the team’s slot corner with Wilson on the outside.

Alexander has been readily available throughout his career. In Alexander’s six years in the league, he’s played in at least 13 games and has 25 starts under his belt. If Murphy were to go down, Alexander would fill in.

He signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract to return to Minnesota last season after playing with the Bengals in 2020. It’s likely that Alexander will fetch similar money as the 28-year-old is still available in the open market.

Adding Alexander would merely be considered a depth signing for the Cardinals.