Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Suspended for PEDs, Details Emerge

The Arizona Cardinals were hit with gut-wrenching news on May 2.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy.

Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hNGNX4Aegx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022

The latest news to Hopkins adds to an already drama-filled Cardinals offseason that started with Kyler Murray’s contract situation in January.

Schefter notes that the loss of Christian Kirk, as well as the latest Hopkins news, could be reasons why the Cardinals traded for Marquise Brown during the NFL draft.

Arizona is losing DeAndre Hopkins to a six-game suspension, it lost Christian Kirk to Jacksonville during free agency, and it adds more insight into the Cardinals’ draft-day trade for former Ravens’ WR Marquise Brown. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022

Hopkins suffered an injury to his MCL that led to the Pro Bowl receiver missing the final seven games as well as the playoffs. The Cardinals were 3-4 in Hopkins’ absence, including their playoff loss to the Rams.

The three-time first-team All-Pro has 157 receptions and 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns in his two seasons in Arizona, spanning only 26 games.

Cardinals WR Room Takes Hit

Hopkins missed one game over the first eight years of his career. When his suspension is lifted after six games, he’ll have missed 13 of 15 games dating back to 2021.

The Cardinals’ wide receiver room seemed crowded after trading their first-round pick Marquise Brown, which filled a huge need after losing Kirk in free agency. The Cards’ receiving room is DeAndre Hopkins, Brown, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley, Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia.

Now, Hopkins won’t be present for the first six games of the 2022 season. Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov added that Hopkins’ appeal has been withdrawn and the suspension is now final.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport also confirms that Hopkins withdrew his appeal.

#AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins withdrew his appeal, source said. So, now official: Hopkins is suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022

Zach Ertz, newly drafted Trey McBride and Maxx Williams are the top tight ends on the roster. There is still weaponry for Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury.

But it’s a crushing blow to lose Hopkins, who was known for not missing games as he missed just two games in eight NFL seasons before 2021.

Stay tuned for more…