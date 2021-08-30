Cardinals Make Another Unexpected Cut, One Group to Watch for Roster Deadline

Earlier on August 30, the Arizona Cardinals cut 10 players as they near the 53-man roster deadline in 24 hours. Those names include OL Shaq Calhoun, RB Tavien Feaster, C Michal Menet, DL Cam Murray, CB Picasso Nelson, WR A.J. Richardson, LB Evan Weaver, P Ryan Winslow, LB Bryson Young and the most surprising one in WR KeeSean Johnson.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury talked about the decision of cutting Johnson.

“KeeSean’s a guy who played here, we obviously drafted him,” said Kingsbury. “We know he can play in this league. Just tough competition in that room. There are some other guys that have stepped up and it just became a numbers game.”

The Cardinals made a couple more transactions since, releasing WR Andre Baccellia and CB Jace Whittaker.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals will be close to the 53-man roster by the end of August 30, so take that as you will.

Another shocking twist out of Glendale, Arizona. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that 31-year-old safety Chris Banjo was released by the Cardinals.

Banjo started three games in 2020 and made a career-high 48 tackles last season. He was utilized in special teams and made a big difference to their injury-riddled defensive group.

If Banjo clears waivers, Arizona can decide to add him to the practice squad.

Safety Group

You can make the case releasing Banjo is more of a surprise than Johnson. The Sports Illustrated All Cardinals Fan Nation staff had Banjo making the 53-man roster.

The one thing to note was Banjo was injured most of the preseason and didn’t play against the Kanas City Chiefs last week.

Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson are written in stone for the safety spots.

While the safety depth isn’t a concern for Arizona, there are still questions left to be answered. Does James Wiggins make the team? Will Charles Washington’s special teams’ work do the talking for him to make the roster? Washington has been a starting punt gunner for the team in the preseason.

You can’t forget about Deionte Thompson either.

Thompson played well in coverage and the Cardinals could see the 24-year-old as upside rather than 31-year-old Banjo.

Could the Cardinals after all of this decide to drop one safety and keep one more cornerback? That’s a scenario worth monitoring as sixth-round cornerback Tay Gowan, Daryl Worley and veteran Darquieze Dennard are players that could go either way for the team.

Simmons Plays a Factor

The depth at safety made Banjo a tad expendable. But Isaiah Simmons’s versatility could be another reason Banjo was released.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury had Simmons practicing with the cornerbacks last week.

“We have him in different spots,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “He’ll be covering at times, so we want to continue to work that, work is pass rush stuff, work his (inside) ‘backer stuff. He’s a guy who is going to have a very important, impactful role at a number of different positions.”

That should tell you that Simmons can work with the safeties too. The Cardinals want to use him all over the field this year.

“He’ll be where we want him to be,” Kingsbury said. “Week in and week out, where we can maximize him versus that opponent, we will use him accordingly.”