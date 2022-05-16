Proposed Trade Lands Cardinals Ex-1st-Round Pass Rusher

Any time a pass rusher is deemed available, the Arizona Cardinals should make an effort to inquire.

While the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t revealed that edge rusher Clelin Ferrell, the No. 4 overall pick in 2019, is available, the team didn’t pick up his fifth-year option. He’s entering the final year of his contract in 2021 and has been a disappointment. Ferrell totaled one and a half sacks and 14 tackles in 16 games during the 2021 season.

With new head coach Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham entering the picture in Las Vegas, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine believes the Raiders should trade the former first-round pick.

“Last season, the Raiders only played Ferrell on 24 percent of the defensive snaps,” said Ballentine. “Unless the new coaching staff believes they are going to hand a bigger role to Ferrell it makes sense for them to shop him and see if another team would be interested in getting the young pass-rusher for a year.”

That’s where the Cardinals could come into the picture.

Trade Idea for Cardinals

Ferrell wouldn’t be the solution to the Cardinals’ problems. But if the Raiders are willing to pay part of his guaranteed salary, it could be worthwhile for the Cardinals to explore his services. It’s difficult to see the Cardinals trading anything more than a late-round pick for Ferrell.

Here’s a proposed trade that could land the Cardinals the former Clemson star.

Raiders receive: 2023 fifth-round pick

Cardinals receive: Clelin Ferrell and $3.5 million in salary relief

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph works a 3-4 scheme defense and while Ferrell is a defensive end, Arizona will work the edges primarily as outside linebackers. And Joseph could rotate and test Ferrell’s abilities into the mix.

Ferrell is turning 25 on May 17 and isn’t old by any means. While it isn’t expected of Ferrell to nab 11 sacks in one season like his junior year with Clemson, buying low on the potential upside could be considered worthwhile for the Cardinals.

Pass Rushing Outlook

It’ll be hard for the Cardinals to fill the void of pass rusher Chandler Jones, who signed with the Raiders in free agency. Jones reached the Pro Bowl for the third time as a Cardinal in 2021 and recorded 10.5 sacks in 15 games.

Markus Golden and Devon Kennard headline the Cardinals’ edge-rushing group. In 2021, Golden led the Cardinals in sacks with 11, but Kennard had just 24 tackles and zero sacks. The Cardinals drafted two edge rushers in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft — San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas and Cincinatti’s Myjai Sanders. But it would be tough to lean on rookies, especially with Thomas, who dealt with a hamstring setback this spring.

J.J. Watt and Zach Allen fill the interior defensive line. The Cardinals only got seven games out of Watt in his first season as the 32-year-old’s season appeared to be over after suffering a shoulder surgery to the Texans in Week 7. Watt reportedly tore his biceps, labrum, rotator cuff and dislocated his shoulder according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Watt would return in the Cardinals’ 34-11 playoff loss to the Rams.

While Watt’s one-sack in seven games wasn’t eye-popping, his presence in terms of getting to the quarterback was apparent. Through the first five weeks of 2021, Watt was second in the highest pass-rush win rate as a defensive tackle.

Allen recorded a career-high four sacks in 2021 and logged 48 tackles.