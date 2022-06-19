Former Cardinals All-Pro Open to Return to Arizona

A familiar free agent veteran is all in on returning to the Arizona Cardinals.

Free-agent running back David Johnson is receptive to going back to the Cardinals, who drafted him in the third round of the 2015 draft.

“Back where it all began,” Johnson tweeted. Who knows … The Red Sea always has a special place in my heart.”

His contract expired with the Houston Texans in March and is entering his eighth season.

Johnson took part at New Orleans Saints minicamp for a tryout but couldn’t reach an agreement. He tweeted on June 18 that “unfortunate(ly), we couldn’t come to terms, but appreciate the Saints for the opportunity! Journey to be continued.”

Johnson’s Impact

In recent memory, Cardinals fans will remember Johnson for being on the opposite end of the trade that landed Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona in 2020. But there was a reason why he was coveted by the Texans.

Johnson showed flashes in 2015 as a rookie and helped the team make it to the NFC Championship. While Johnson was never part of a playoff team again for Arizona, he had a first-team All-Pro season in 2016. He had 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 rushing and receiving touchdowns.

Injuries would play a role in Johnson’s decline. He had just one full season in the next five seasons and posted 2,227 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Johnson signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension with the Cardinals in 2018. After being traded to the Texans, there was no sense of bad blood between Johnson and Arizona.

The Cardinals running back room is a bit full, with James Conner signing a three-year contract in the offseason, Darrel Williams signing a one-year deal, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward and rookie Keoaontay Ingram. After coach Kliff Kingsbury’s comments on Benjamin during minicamp, it’s hard to see the team adding more half-backs.

“I’m excited to see Eno continue to emerge; he’s had a nice offseason. Jonathan Ward as well, and we signed Darrel Williams. We’ll see how it plays out. We’ll need all of them at some point, I’m sure.”

Prior to adding Williams, it would’ve made more sense to add a running back and Johnson would’ve been a candidate. But there’s no question that Johnson at the age of 30 is on the downswing of his career.