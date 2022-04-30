Newly Drafted Cardinals CB Challenges DeAndre Hopkins

With no draft picks in the fourth and fifth rounds, the Arizona Cardinals made five selections in rounds six and seven on Day 3 of the NFL draft.

The Cardinals selected USC RB Keontay Ingram and Virginia Tech offensive guard Lecitus Smith in the sixth round.

For the last round, the Cardinals drafted Valdosta State cornerback Christian Matthew, Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa and Oklahoma offensive guard Marquis Hayes.

In total, the Cardinals drafted four offensive players and four defensive players in the 2022 NFL draft.

Arizona traded their own first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for Marquise Brown and a third-round pick.

Drafted CB Takes Playful Jab at WR1

Matthew was selected with the 244th overall pick by the Cardinals and the first drafted cornerback taken by the team in 2022. He played two seasons at Samford and Georgia Southern before joining Valdosta for his graduate transfer season.

The seventh-round pick will turn 26 in October and totaled 37 tackles, 15 pass deflections and an interception in Valdosta.

Matthew talked to Arizona media after his selection. While Matthew expressed his fandom towards DeAndre Hopkins, he also sent a message to the veteran receiver.

“I’m too excited for that,” said Matthews. “Are you kidding me? I grew up watching DeAndre Hopkins, and I used the words ‘grew up’ on purpose. I want him to feel a little bit old.”

New #AZCardinals CB Christian Matthew is more than excited to go up against WR @DeAndreHopkins: "I'm too excited for that. Are you kidding me? I grew up watching DeAndre Hopkins, and I used the words 'grew up' on purpose. I want him to feel a little bit old." — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) April 30, 2022

He was also played in the 2022 College Gridiron Showcase and was named to the All-Gulf South Conference First-Team.

Matthew will be fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster as he joins a CB room that Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, Jeff Gladney, Jace Whittaker, Breon Borders and Nate Brooks.

More on Rest of Cardinals Day 3 Draft Picks

The Cardinals lost a key running back in Edmonds during the 2022 free agency period. With Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward on the roster, Arizona took Ingram from USC.

Ingram posted 911 yards and five touchdowns on 156 touches as a Trojan in his senior year in 2021. He also played a part in the passing game, nabbing 22 catches for 156 yards. The rookie running back played three seasons at Texas before making the transfer to USC.

With the 215th pick, the Cardinals drafted the 6-foot-3, 314-pound lineman Smith, who started 10 games for the Hokies in 2021. Smith has most of his experience at left guard, as he started nine games at the position. He was a 2020 All-ACC honorable mention.

Luketa was an All-Big Ten Conference honorable mention after accumulating 61 tackles and one interception.

Hayes was the Cardinals’ last seventh-round pick, who started 13 games for Oklahoma. Due to his efforts, he was voted Second-Team All-Big 12.

He played with Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown in 2017 and 2018. Hayes spoke to reporters about reuniting with his two former teammates.

“I know Kyler; we’re good friends,” Hayes said, via Sports Illustrated’s Alex Weiner. “And also Hollywood Brown, so that’s good, familiar relationships right there.”