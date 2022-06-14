Ex-Cardinals Veteran CB Signs With Raiders

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Chris Jones has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

CB Chris Jones has signed with the #Raiders, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 13, 2022

Jones came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. The Cardinals signed him where he lasted two seasons and played 13 games. Most of his playing time came in 2019 as he recorded 22 tackles and six pass deflections. In 2020, Jones had stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Fast forward to 2021, Jones played for the Tennessee Titans and bounced from the team’s practice squad to the active roster. Jones appeared in seven games, mainly playing special team and was on the field for 83 defensive snaps.

Jones is the second former Cardinal to sign with the Raiders in 2022 — the other being Pro Bowl linebacker Chandler Jones. Both teams will see each other in 2022 as the Cardinals head to Las Vegas in Week 2.

Reporter Explains Cardinals Lack of Signings

Other than signing running back Darrel Williams, the Cardinals have been quiet on the free-agent market.

But you can make the case that the rest of the league hasn’t exactly been active as well. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., offensive tackle Duane Brown, defensive linemen Ndadumoking Suh, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Chris Harris Jr. are still available in free agency.

Cardinals team reporter Darren Urban answered questions from fans in his June 13 mailbag. A fan asked Urban why the Cardinals have delayed signings, especially on the defensive line and cornerback end.

“You are also missing the point of Keim Time signings, which are usually later on — around training camp,” Urban said. “Many veterans aren’t into signing now anyway; they don’t want to have to come to minicamp if they can help it — training camp is soon enough. And maybe they don’t want to take the contracts the Cardinals are offering, which is fine because if they are unsigned, no one else is offering them more either.”

Still, several free agents remain on the market, and the Cardinals could target one of them, especially after the May 30 death of cornerback Jeff Gladney.

The Cardinals’ defensive line could also use a boost after the departure of Pro Bowl linebacker Chandler Jones. Jones’ 10.5 sacks in 2021 will be difficult for the Cardinals to replace.