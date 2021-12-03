NFL Analyst Says Cardinals Coach ‘Dwarfs Competition’ in Major Awards Race

We all know that Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has done a phenomenal job in his third-year, amounting to a 9-2 record.

Kingsbury’s even getting interest from Oklahoma in the college ranks. NFL insider Ian Rapoport was asked if Kingsbury was interested in the highly-coveted job.

Rapport’s answer was short and to the point.

“No. No,” Rapoport said.

An NFL analyst had a strong take on Kingsbury’s season, and how he compares to the rest of the league’s coaches.

On the November 29 episode of Heavy Presents: I’m Just Saying, Heavy’s panel of NFL analysts were asked one question: Who’s the NFL Coach of the Year Frontrunners?

Brian Mazique first laid out the framework for being a COTY winner.

“So whenever I think about a coach of the year candidate and a coach of the year winner, I think about two things,” said Mazique. “I think about setbacks that they’ve had to overcome so we talk about injuries and whatever other difficulties have happened then I also think about expectations did they exceed expectations or did they at least equal expectations despite the fact that they had these hardships.” Mazique is banging on the table for Kingsbury.

“My coach of the year at this point is Mr. Kliff Kingsbury. I would have to say he’s the guy. The Cardinals are 9-2 right now. You want to talk about setbacks and injuries. DeAndre Hopkins really hasn’t been right all year. J.J. Watt has been out for most of this season. Chandler Jones had five sacks in week, caught COVID a little bit later on and missed time. Kyler Murray has missed time. We’ve seen they’ve had different issues and setbacks to deal with. Kingsbury had COVID so they’ve had all kinds of situations that have come and we’re still looking at a team

that is in first place.”

Mazique brought up why it shouldn’t be close for Kingsbury to win the award.

“This is in my opinion where Kingsbury pretty much dwarfs the rest of the competition in the coach of the year race,” said Mazique. They (Cardinals) were +600 in terms of the Vegas odds to win the division before the season. So if anybody doesn’t know what that means, that means if you bet a hundred dollars, you win six hundred dollars for every 100 that you bet on the Cardinals to win the division. This is just how far-fetched this seems before the season started almost everybody had them finishing fourth behind those 49ers, Seahawks and Rams.”

Kingsbury winning would be similar to 2020’s winner. While the Browns didn’t win the division in 2020, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski won the award and overcame an abundance amount of injuries. And similarly to Kingsbury, Stefanski is an offensive-minded coach who missed a game due to COVID, but happened to be in the playoffs as well. Belichick Argument According to BetGM , Belichick is the slight favorite for COTY at +300 compared to Kingsbury at +400.

“I’m gonna be honest,” said Esden Jr. “I don’t want to be the guy to say this i wish one of you had so i didn’t have to the clear and obvious coach of the year is the man at the operation of the hottest football team in the NFL. That is Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots.”

“Look what Belichick has done,” Esden Jr. continued. “Mac Jones, the guy who is the fifth quarterback selected in the first round. 70 plus percent completion percentage. Kendrick Bourne — these no-name dudes are coming out of nowhere. You look at all the island of misfit toys that Belichick has just waved his magic wand and all of a sudden, booyah they’re back in the thick of things. So you know what, if we’re going by the criteria that Brian Mazique music just laid out for all of us look at all the adversity.”

Belichick’s Patriots are 8-4 and back on top of the AFC East. Oddsmakers had the Bills as the overwhelming favorite in the AFC East.

While the Patriots did beat the Titans, they were without top receiver A.J. Brown and an abundance of injuries . The Patriots still have to play the Bills two more times.

As for the Cardinals, they’ve beaten formidable and contending opponents, especially in their tough division.

I brought up that aspect.