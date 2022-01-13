Matthew Stafford’s Wife Voices Frustration Prior to Cardinals Matchup

The Arizona Cardinals are facing the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs for the very first time in their history.

Both teams are coming off disappointing losses to division rivals and need any break they can get in a pressure-packed game that gets the winner one step closer to the Super Bowl.

However, there’s an unusual conflict brewing for the Rams and it was brought up by a star quarterback’s wife.

Wife Sounds Off

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, spoke out on a situation with the team’s fans in her podcast “On the Morning After with Kelly Stafford.”

She’s asking fans of the Rams to not sell their tickets to Cardinals fans in their home playoff matchup.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve never seen so many of the opposing teams’ fans at a game,” she said. “And we came from Detroit and there were a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild.”

A screengrab of 49ers fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium says it all.

Cardinals fans can relate as many away opponents fans manage to grab tickets at State Farm Stadium. But now, the Red Sea fanbase can take advantage of the Rams conflict.

Kelly Stafford also brought up why it’s so important for Rams fans to show up as the environment in the loss to the 49ers cost dearly.

“Matthew is on a silent count,” said Kelly. “When he hikes the ball, it’s either a loud count where you can hear him, and that’s what usually quarterbacks are on when they’re at home. Matthew is on a silent count, Jimmy Garoppolo was not, who is the opposing quarterback. It was crazy.”

Matthew Stafford threw three touchdowns and two interceptions. His last interception was in overtime, which sealed the victory for San Francisco.

“We had a chance there at the end of the game,” said Stafford. “I thought our guys did a good job communicating. It was a tough environment for us to communicate in, really, the whole second half.”

Stafford finished the season with career highs in touchdowns (41) and interceptions (17). In the Rams’ two games against the Cardinals this season, Stafford has thrown five touchdowns and one interception. He was near flawless in their last matchup in December.

But playoff football is another beast. The 33-year-old is 0-3 in the playoffs in his career after spending the previous 12 years with the Detroit Lions.

Luckily for Stafford, he will be facing a team with a head coach and quarterback that are in the playoff dance for the very first time.

Injury Updates

The Cardinals showed optimistic signs on their January 13 injury report. The team has an extra day due to the game playing on Monday night. Coach Kliff Kingsbury alluded to the fact that an extra day of rest for Monday Night football is a good thing for the Cardinals.

“I think it comes at the right time with some lingering injuries we’ve had with some key contributors,” said Kingsbury.

Running back Chase Edmonds practiced in a limited fashion after missing the last game due to a ribs and toes injury and said he’s feeling good to go.

Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports that cornerback Marco Wilson is trending in the right direction and that J.J. Watt’s situation will be a “week-long process.”

Kingsbury injury updates: — J.J. Watt was "very limited," which was expected. His will be week-long process.

— CB Marco Wilson tracking to play with good progress. CB Kevin Peterson cleared concussion protocol.

— RBs Chase Edmonds, James Conner likely game-day decisions. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 13, 2022

Rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore was also visible in practice, who’s missed the previous two games with an ankle injury.