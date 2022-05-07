Cardinals Could Add 3-Time Free Agent Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The Arizona Cardinals drafted two edge rushers in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft — San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas and Cincinatti’s Myjai Sanders.

While it’s possible either rookie can develop into capable pass rushers, it’ll be hard to fill the void of Chandler Jones, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. Jones reached the Pro Bowl for the third time as a Cardinals in 2021 and recorded 10.5 sacks in 15 games.

Markus Golden and Devon Kennard headline the Cardinals’ edge-rushing group. In 2021, Golden led the Cardinals in sacks with 11, but Kennard had just 24 tackles and zero sacks.

Free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is available, but his one-year deal worth $12 million projection, according to PFF, could be pricey. According to OverTheCap, the Cardinals have $3 million in cap space. That’s not including money on the books for the rookie draft class.

There’s still a cheap, defensive-end option for the Cardinals that could help mitigate the loss of Jones.

B/R Analyst Brings Up Veteran Free Agent

Michelle Bruton of Bleacher Report wrote on the top 10 remaining NFL key free agents who could help teams on May 1.

33-year-old defensive end Melvin Ingram is a free agent who could prove to be a fit for any NFL team.

Ingram arrived in Kansas City in November after the Chiefs sent a sixth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire him. Ingram’s impact on the team went beyond the stat sheet. His presence allowed defensive tackle Chris Jones to move from the edge inside, where he thrived. But if Kansas City wants to lock down Ingram for what would be his first full season with the organization in 2022, it will cost a heck of a lot more than the roughly $600,000 the team paid him last year.

Ingram made the Pro Bowl three times with the Chargers from 2017 to 2019, but had zero sacks and missed 11 games due to injury in 2020. He signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, but recorded just one sack in six games.

On November 2, 2021, Ingram was traded from the Steelers to the Chiefs for a sixth-round draft pick. Following the trade, Ingram posted an overall grade of 79.0 from PFF, which ranked sixth among Chiefs defenders. His 88.2 run defense grade was also the best on the team.

After demonstrating a veteran presence in 2021, the Chiefs used a tender on Ingram on May 2. That means the Chiefs are offering Ingram a one-year, $4.4 million contract for the 2022 season, which is 110% percent of his 2021 pay, via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Ingram has to sign with Kansas City if he hasn’t found another opportunity with another team by July 22 or the first day of training camp.

How Ingram Could Fit Cardinals System

While his sack production hasn’t shown on the stat sheet, Ingram still shows positive traits that the Cardinals could use. Run defense was an issue last season for Arizona and Ingram’s rush defense grade ranked second overall in the league, only behind Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (93.2).

The Cardinals have two rookies on the defensive line in Thomas and Sanders. When healthy, J.J. Watt showed to provide phenomenal presence and the Cardinals also have Dennis Gardeck, who accumulated seven sacks in 2020.

Ingram has posted 51.0 career sacks to go along with 74 tackles for loss and 119 QB hits.

It’s unclear if Ingram will re-sign with Kansas City, but it’s worth a closer look from the Cardinals.