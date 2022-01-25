More Conflicting Reports Emerge on Cardinals Ownership

The Arizona Cardinals look to have the makings of a soap opera ever since the team was bounced out of the Wild Card playoffs on January 17.

It all started when a report was made by former Cardinals official writer Kyle Odegard that the team had a “tense meeting” involving Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport denied the meeting ever existed. Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reported that one of his sources didn’t hear of the meeting but confirmed that Bidwill was “very, very upset” with how the season ended.

On January 24, Bidwill answered questions on how he felt about how the season ended.

“Disappointing for everybody,” he said, via Somers of the Arizona Republic. “For our players, for our coaches, certainly for our fans and certainly as a fan myself, it was very disappointing. We have high expectations. We need to play better.”

There was new drama on January 25, but this time it had nothing to do with a tense meeting.

Battle of Reports

In the early morning of January 25, CBS NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Cardinals ownership hasn’t given out playoff bonuses to their coaching staff, which could add to the reports of Bidwill’s displeasure.

Arizona Cardinals ownership definitely not pleased with how season ended. Hearing coaches yet to receive their playoff bonuses. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 25, 2022

NBC’s Mike Florio combated La Canfora’s report, with a source involved in the situation calling the situation “complete BS” and that coaches are “absolutely getting their checks.

According to Florio, the team says that the playoff bonus checks are in the process of being sent out and that the Cardinals point out they were eliminated only eight days ago.

Rapoport has no answer for La Canfora’s tweet.

“The way it ended, he shouldn’t be happy,” said Rapoport. “As far as the coaches’ bonuses, I thought it was controlled by the league, not the team. But it would seem to be pretty petty, but I have just not heard that.”

Florio brought up the fact that Bidwill has experience in the legal system in Arizona.

“Unless these are completely discretionary bonuses, the payments were owned and absolutely must be paid,” said Florio. “The notion that Bidwill (a trained lawyer) would blatantly violate applicable wage-payment laws in Arizona by withholding money earned and owed to the coaches is, frankly, ridiculous.”

It doesn’t seem plausible that the Cardinals owner would make this rash of a decision, especially owning a team that just made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.