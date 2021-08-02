Cardinals Showing Interest in All-Pro CB, Officially Re-Sign Defensive Starter

The Arizona Cardinals need to improve the cornerback room and it isn’t too late.

According to Chuck Harris of USA Today, the Cardinals are “interested” in disgruntled Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard.

I didn't see Xavien Howard as a possibility for the #AZCardinals. I was wrong. Multiple suitors involved. Nothing close to being done. But, they are interested. — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) August 2, 2021

Howard is entering the second season of a five-year, $75 million extension that included $46 million in guarantees.

With the additions of Malcolm Butler and Darqueze Dennard, the Cards still are regarded as among the bottom at the position. ESPN’s Mike Clay put out an informative piece on 2021 player projections for all 32 teams. Clay ranks the Cards corners 25th.

Pro Football Network’s James Fragoza thinks there’s a fit between the Cardinals and Howard.

There is no denying the sheer lack of talent in Arizona’s defensive backfield. Outside of Budda Baker, an aging Malcolm Butler, second-year pro Byron Murphy, and rookie Tay Gowan, there is much to be desired. Thus, the Cardinals need a true No. 1 corner, which Howard would provide and then some. Chandler Jones is similarly unhappy with his current contract, and the two teams may opt to swap their star defenders — with some extra capital from the Cardinals.”

Not only would adding Howard make the team better, but it also creates a safety valve for 23 year-old Byron Murphy. Remember, it’s a 17 game season. Cornerback depth is crucial in this day of age.

The NFC West is loaded with wide receivers. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel is plenty to worry about. Now with Cardinals wideouts dominating in training camp, there could be a reason why.

The fit makes sense. It's great to see the Cardinals' receivers dominate during training camp. A.J. Green and Rondale Moore have impressed. Even guys like JoJo Ward & Antoine Wesley look good. However, a bit concerning for the CB room. Looks like lots of room for improvement https://t.co/OCcpmaAiPl — Andy Kwong (@akwong31) August 2, 2021

Cards Bringing Back Veteran

Corey Peters worked out for the team on Monday and shortly after, the two sides agreed to a one-year deal, per Ian Rapoport. The veteran spent the last five seasons in Arizona and didn’t resign after the end of the 2020 season.

The #AZCardinals are bringing back a familiar face: DT and locker room leader Corey Peters is expected to sign in AZ, source said. The former AZ Walter Payton Man Of The Year worked out for the team and now gets a 1-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2021

We have re-signed DL Corey Peters to a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 2, 2021

The former third-round pick tore his patellar tendon last November and only until recently was healthy enough for team visits.

It always made sense to bring back Corey Peters. Tremendous presence in the Cardinal locker room for a near half decade. Beloved by coaches and players alike. #AZCardinals — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) August 2, 2021

Two other teams had an interest in Peters, reports Benjamin Allbright.

Peters had a pretty good market including Buffalo and Atlanta. https://t.co/pb9hq3oEwj — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 2, 2021

Coach Kingsbury at first mentioned the Cardinals were considering bringing back Peters. An hour and a half later, Peters is back with his familiar team.

Phillips Out But Considered Minor

Shortly after the news that Peters worked out with the team, DL Jordan Phillips was out with a “minor thing,” according to coach Kingsbury. Kingsbury wouldn’t specify the injury.

Phillips hasn’t lived up to his 3-year, $30 million contract. He missed seven games last year due to a hamstring injury and struggled mightily against the run.

Kingsbury doesn’t expect Phillips to be out much longer, but this situation could be a reason why the Cardinals took a chance on Peters.

Kirk Not On The Field

The reason for Christian Kirk’s absence is unclear. The fourth-year pro is facing more pressure in playing time, due to competition with A.J. Green and Rondale Moore.

Speaking of Moore, here’s more reason to be excited with the rookie. The Cardinals are letting Rondale fly.

78% of Rondale Moore’s career targets at Purdue were within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. That looks to be changing in Arizona 👀pic.twitter.com/L9fce2hqyr — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 2, 2021

Moore’s been a menace at training camp. The depth at wide receiver is finally starting to show. This isn’t the first time a rookie wideout in Arizona has outshined veterans.

Rondale Moore is having the kind of training camp we saw from John Brown in 2014. Brown completely out performed Ted Ginn Jr., who had just signed as a free agent. #azcardinals — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) August 2, 2021

I know, I know. I had to mention Moore once more today.