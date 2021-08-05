Cardinals First Round Rookie LB Showing ‘Growing Pains’

It’s never bad for rookies to have growing pains in training camp, but the Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins is dealing with them so far.

While Andy Isabella made a sharp cut after the catch in practice today, it was to the dismay of the 16th overall pick.

Some at camp said Zaven showed some "growing pains" today Poor angle here against the much quicker Andy Isabella https://t.co/Pl2k83mld0 — Around The Block – Arizona Cardinals (@Cardinals_ATB) August 5, 2021

Mind you, it was one play. But communication and understanding of calls are vital for the defensive operation. Collins had some trouble with that too.

Growing pains for Zaven Collins. He just came to the sideline saying he’s not getting the calls during team drills. LB coach Bill Davis & Isaiah Simmons going over some things. #CardsCamp pic.twitter.com/PywYG1KQnn — Ryan Cody (@RyanThomasCody) August 5, 2021

GM Steve Keim Gave Collins Starting ILB Role Back in April

When Collins was drafted in April, many people expected Jordan Hicks to compete with Collins for the starting role.

That wasn’t the case.

Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks said GM Steve Keim called him a few days after drafting Zaven Collins to tell him he couldn’t compete for the starting ILB job. Hicks respected the honesty but was frustrated at his chance and job being taken away. pic.twitter.com/qTKpkHnuGr — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) July 31, 2021

Football’s a business and Hicks understands that.

Second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons was in the same boat as Collins was last year. Simmons had growing pains, even during the season.

Their chemistry has blossomed, although Simmons admits he judged a book by its cover.

Isaiah Simmons said he didn’t initially believe that he and Zaven Collins would be friends, saying he thought the rookie would be a “weirdo.” “You guys saw his interviews.” Fast forward to training camp and he said they are now good friends. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 5, 2021

J.J. Watt knows the capabilities Simmons and Collins have.

“They are big, fast dudes,” Watt said on July 29. “Zaven a little too fast sometimes.”

Day Off For Most Veterans

DeAndre Hopkins and Chandler Jones were non-participants during practice on Thursday, joining A.J. Green, J.J. Watt and Jordan Phillips who also didn’t perform.

In the meantime, others receivers such as Andy Isabella and KeeSean Hamilton took their reps. Isabella had a really nice day.

By far Andy Isabella’s best practice at camp so far. 2 TDs from K1 today. If he can manage to create space from scrimmage, and consistently catch passes, he can be a decent vertical threat. — Felipe Corral Jr (@FelipeCorralJr) August 5, 2021

There’s been speculation by some that the Cards will try to showcase Isabella’s ability for other teams.

The Cardinals have been waiting for an opportunity to "showcase" Andy Isabella to the rest of the league. Expect them to feed him the ball come preseason in an attempt to drum up league interest. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) August 5, 2021

Kingsbury seems to be writing off that theory.

To me, the most interesting part of Kliff Kingsbury’s comments about Rondale Moore and Andy Isabella not being completely interchangeable is how that could affect Isabella’s place on the roster. That could actually help him make the team again. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 5, 2021

As for Christian Kirk, he was out on the field for the first time this week but was limited. The Cards are going to ease him into things.

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk was limited in practice, coach Kliff Kingsbury said. Kirk participated in drills early in practice but wasn’t on the field toward the end. He’s being eased back in, Kingsbury said, adding that if Kirk isn't back this week, he should be back next week. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 5, 2021

Zach Allen’s Third Year Expectations

Third-year defensive lineman Zach Allen joined the Doug & Wolf Show on 98.7 Arizona Sports. While most of the pressure falls on the other veterans, Allen knows what his goals are.

“The big thing I’ve been working is finishing,” said Allen. I think there were times where I was close but didn’t finish the play. We’re definitely reaping the benefits of the offseason. I’m taking it day by day. That’s helping me the most, staying consistent.”

𝗧ogether 𝗘veryone 𝗔chieves 𝗠ore. pic.twitter.com/U5hdt2eN1Q — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 4, 2021

There’s a difference between this year and last year. Kingsbury spoke about leadership and what needs to be done in order to win more this season on Cardinals Fight Plan. Allen knows the answer.

“We definitely have a different attitude,” said Allen. “A lot more focused. We understand the expectations. Especially on defense, we understand the amount of talent and what has happened the last couple of years.”

Having Watt next to you during training camp can be a lifesaver and Allen knows that.

“I want to pick his brain as much as I can. On the field, his resume speaks for itself. He’s a great addition to the locker room. He’s been awesome.”

As for the whole defense is concerned?

“Our defensive line is playing so well. It’s been a lot of fun to play with those guys. We’re going to have a really deep room. It’s been great so far. Zaven knows how to command.”