Al Horford Sends Strong Message to Celtics’ Star Duo After Ugly Game 3 Loss

The Boston Celtics dropped Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night, losing to the Miami Heat, 109-103. Boston went down early, as the Heat exited the first quarter with a 39-18 lead. And despite a valiant fourth-quarter push, the Celtics couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown racked up turnovers all night, combining for 13 of the team’s 24 giveaways. Despite the constant offensive lapses, big man Al Horford remains confident in his team. After the contest, the veteran spoke to the media about Tatum and Brown, saying he believes in their ability to bounce back.

“I have the most confidence in my guys,” Horford declared. “Time and time again this year, you know, they figure it out. Jayson figures it out. Jaylen figures it out. Those guys are battle-tested and I believe they’ll be fine.”

Al Horford on Jaylen and Jayson: "We put a lot of their shoulders… it's not easy and they've done a good job all year… I have the most confidence in my guys… and I believe they'll be fine." pic.twitter.com/fVZADLArxe — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 22, 2022

Horford had himself a fairly efficient performance. The 35-year-old dropped 20 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. He shot 7-of-14 from the field and 3-of-5 from deep, but he also recorded three turnovers.

And while he may still be confident in his teammates, that confidence won’t change the result of Game 3.

Tatum’s and Brown’s Game 3 Performances

Despite his seven turnovers, Brown managed to produce an efficient performance. The All-Star had 40 points and nine rebounds in Game 3. He shot 14-of-20 from the field and 3-of-9 from deep. Unfortunately, it was hard to appreciate his scoring output, considering he also totaled seven turnovers.

As for Tatum, there was no bright side to his showing. The young superstar only managed to score 10 points in Game 3, adding six rebounds and four assists. He shot poorly, too, going 3-for-14 from the field and 1-for-7 from behind the three-point line. And on top of all of that, he gave the ball away six times.

Miami managed to notch 19 steals in the game, marking a postseason franchise record for them. Tatum’s and Brown’s careless basketball directly led to easy buckets for the Heat, adding fuel to Miami’s fire.

Boston’s turnover issues were the main story of the night. The 24 giveaways set a new postseason-high for the Celtics. Horford also touched on that issue after the contest.

Horford Explains How Celtics Threw Game Away

The Celtics cut Miami’s lead to just one point in the fourth quarter, but they just couldn’t get over the hump. According to Horford, every time they were able to get close, they gave the ball away, shifting momentum back in Miami’s favor.

“It seemed like every time we put ourselves in a position, we turned it over,” Horford stated after the game. Boston had at least five turnovers in every quarter of the game, including a dagger steal by Kyle Lowry to seal the deal.

The Heat played aggressive defense all night long, and the Celtics fell into the trap time and time again. They scored 33 points off of Boston’s 24 turnovers, while the Celtics scored just nine points off of nine Miami turnovers. That alone adds up to a 24-point difference.

Boston will have a chance to bounce back on Monday night in Game 4. That game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time and can be streamed on ABC.