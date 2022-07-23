Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Goes Viral For Wild Workout Routine

After making it all the way to the NBA Finals this past season, the Boston Celtics will spend this summer regrouping and getting ready to make another deep playoff run next season. They’ve made some important additions and will hope their current players make internal improvements, too.

Brad Stevens has already added Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon to the squad, giving the Celtics some extra depth. However, if Boston wants to take things the extra step next season and bring home Banner 18, their stars will have to take the next step, too.

Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown has already begun that process, it seems. A video he posted to his Instagram depicts him taking part in a grueling workout in the pool with weights. The video went viral on Twitter after the Celtics’ official account posted it to their timeline.

Brown has already started working on his body ahead of next season, and Celtics Twitter has taken notice. The star’s workout routine has already drawn the interest of fans and media members all over Twitter.

Twitter Reacts to Brown’s Workout

A bunch of different media outlets reposted the video commenting on Brown’s workout routine. Accounts such as Overtime, SLAM, and theScore all tweeted out the video on their timelines.

Jaylen Brown with the INTENSE underwater workout. That's dedication. pic.twitter.com/qKDdvNfMAD — SLAM (@SLAMonline) July 23, 2022

Major media outlets weren’t the only ones reacting to Brown’s workout, though. Celtics fans took the opportunity to crack jokes and share their excitement for next season.

One Twitter user joked that Brown is the Aquaman to Grant Williams’ Batman.

Another predicted that Brown could make his first All-NBA Team next season.

And a third made sure to point out Brown’s constant improvement, saying that “Jaylen’s added something new to his bag every offseason except for arguably last season when he was rehabbing from wrist surgery. and he’s already so good.”

jaylen's added something new to his bag every offseason except for arguably last season when he was rehabbing from wrist surgery. and he's already so good,,, https://t.co/Fgsnv5CG3L — nnate (@helllbabe) July 23, 2022

This past season, Brown had another great year, despite missing out on the All-Star Game. He averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 47.3% shooting from the field and 35.8% shooting from behind the three-point line.,

Brown’s workout Instagram post comes not long after he went viral on Twitter for a completely different reason.

Celtics Fans Disrespecting Brown

On June 27, fans figured out that Brown liked a tweet about him being “disrespected” by Celtics fans. Bleacher Report tweeted out the image. At the time, Brown was being thrown around in Kevin Durant trade rumors, as the Brooklyn Nets superstar had just requested a trade.

The liked tweet only led to more speculation, though, as many believed it could be the beginning of the end of Brown’s time in Boston. Although, since the viral moment, it has been radio silence on the Brown-for-Durant trade front.

At just 25 years old, Brown is just entering the prime of his career, and the same can be said about his co-star, Jayson Tatum. The pair has made four of the last six Eastern Conference Finals and is coming off of their first NBA Finals birth together.

With Brown clearly taking this offseason very seriously, it looks like the Celtics can expect another season of improvement from the young wing.