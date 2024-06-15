Chiefs Called ‘Logical Landing Spot’ for 70-Sack Pass Rusher

The Kansas City Chiefs still have a little over $15.67 million in available cap space according to Over the Cap, and if you look at the current roster, defensive end is probably the main position that could use a reinforcement ahead of training camp.

Impact pass rusher Charles Omenihu is working his way back from a torn ACL — and appears to be making progress — but there’s no guarantee he’ll be ready for the start of the season. And then there’s BJ Thompson, whose immediate NFL future is uncertain after a mid-practice seizure sent him into cardiac arrest.

Omenihu and Thompson could both retake the field sooner than expected but it wouldn’t be all that surprising if either were to miss some time. That’s where a journeyman free agent could be helpful, and Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested Yannick Ngakoue as a potential veteran signing that might be mutually beneficial.

“Yannick Ngakoue has racked up frequent flyer miles playing for five teams over the last four years,” Ballentine began. “The edge-rusher has always found a home, but his uneven playing style isn’t for everyone and is not something that teams are willing to commit to.”

The analyst is referring to Ngakoue’s lack of consistency against the run, but KC wouldn’t need him for that with George Karlaftis and Mike Danna playing on early downs. Instead, the long-time sack artist would supplement 2023 first rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah in clear passing situations until Omenihu returns.

“[Ngakoue] had only four sacks while playing 72 percent of the Chicago Bears’ defensive snaps [in 2023], but he had a pressure rate of 11.0 percent, which topped his 10.6 percent rate with the [Indianapolis] Colts in 2022,” Ballentine noted, labeling the Chiefs as a “logical landing spot” along with the Arizona Cardinals.

Yannick Ngakoue Would Prefer to Sign Before Training Camp

Ngakoue has accumulated 70 career sacks since entering the league in 2016. With Omenihu out, he’d only have to beat out Malik Herring and 2023 UDFA Truman Jones to make the roster — but he made it clear that he’s looking for a fair opportunity in training camp.

“I just hope that I’m somewhere before training camp starts because everyone needs to go through a training camp in order to have the kind of season they want to have,” Ngakoue voiced on a spot with SiriusXM NFL Radio in May.

“It’s just like a boxer at the end of the day. If you don’t have a proper training camp, you can go into the ring and get knocked out. So, it’s all about preparation,” the 29-year-old added.

Ngakoue also said that he’s not worried about getting a certain offer in free agency — and cares much more about “reestablishing” himself as a top NFL pass rusher. “The only thing I’m worried about is being able to help an organization [and] help out the young guys,” he concluded. “To be able to get a Super Bowl ring, and just to bring energy to that building wherever I’m at.”

Based on that response, Ngakoue sounds like a perfect match for Kansas City.

How Much Would Yannick Ngakoue Cost Chiefs?

It’s possible that Ngakoue would sign for less if he felt that he had a legitimate shot at an NFL title. Obviously, the Chiefs would provide the best odds of that on paper, as the back-to-back defending champs.

Having never won a Super Bowl, that factor could weigh in when it comes to Ngakoue’s price tag.

He was guaranteed $9.99 million with the Bears in 2023 and has earned over $53 million on his career. Based on age and the fact that he’s coming off a down campaign with Chicago, a slight pay cut is likely.

Edge rusher contracts have been wide-ranging this offseason, with Jadeveon Clowney signing for $10 million per year and Bud Dupree settling for just $2.745 million in guarantees. Could Ngakoue fit somewhere in the middle around that $5 to 7 million range?