Patrick Cantlay & Wife Nikki Shared Gorgeous Wedding Photos From Rome

Golf star Patrick Cantlay got off to a hot start at the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2. Cantlay finished the first round tied with Rory McIlroy, each posting a 65, the lowest U.S. Open score since 2014.

Cantlay, who’s never reached the top five of the major leaderboard after 18 holes, per CBS, is looking to keep that momentum going. Cheering on Cantlay during the tournament, his No. 1 fan and wife, Nikki (Guidish) Cantlay.

After Cantlay proposed to Nikki in 2022, the couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Rome, Italy. The location was convenient for the 32-year-old golfer, as the nuptials took place one day after he competed in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

Cantlay posted several photos from the black-tie affair on Instagram, which took place at The St. Regis Hotel. He wrote, “So incredibly thankful for all the friends and family that joined @nikki_guidish and I on the best day of our lives. 💍.”

The couple also shared a joint post on Instagram to celebrate the occasion, simply captioning the reception with their wedding date, “🤍10🤍02🤍23🤍.”

Nikki has since changed her Instagram handle to reflect her married name. She posted a pre-wedding album on social media before Europe defeated Team USA at the Ryder Cup. She posted, “The start to an amazing week with incredible people 🥰🇺🇸 ♥️.”

💍👰‍♀️🤵‍♂️ #WHEN IN ROME — Patrick Cantlay & Nikki Guidish tied the knot yesterday at @StRegisRome. pic.twitter.com/31rEar61Vi — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) October 3, 2023

Nikki, who’s worked as a pharmacist at Palm Beach Pharmaceuticals since July 2020, per her LinkedIn profile, has over 23,000 followers on Instagram. However, she hasn’t posted on the app since November 2023.

The University of South Florida alum previously worked as a fitness model for Tony Little products. She made several appearances for the brand on the Home Shopping Network.

Patrick Cantlay’s Wife Is the Golfer’s Biggest Fan

Nikki is a regular at Cantlay’s major tournaments. She was by his side after he won the FedEx Cup in 2021, which earned the golfer a $15 million bonus. Nikki proudly posted photos with former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush at the tournament.

In September 2022, she cheered on Cantlay as he helped Team USA win the 2022 Presidents Cup at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. In August of that same year, Nikki helped celebrate as “Patty Ice” defended his title at the BMW Championship.

Patrick Cantlay Is Looking to Break Out of His Rut With a U.S. Open Victory

While Cantlay has eight PGA Tour wins under his belt, he’s yet to win his first major victory. The closest he came to winning a major was a tie for third at the 2019 PGA Championship.

“I’ve been working really hard on my game, and usually when you make just a couple changes and you’re working really hard, it’s just a matter of time,” Cantlay said after the first round of the U.S. Open, per Yahoo! Sports.

“I knew going off at 7:40 in the morning, it’s going to play maybe the easiest it will play all week. I imagine they can get the golf course as difficult as they want, with the Bermuda greens and no rain in the forecast, I expect the golf course to play very difficult in the next few days.”

The winner of the 2024 U.S. Open receives $4.3 million, which is $1.5 million more than last year’s payout. Second place takes home approximately $2.23 million.