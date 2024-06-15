Ludvig Aberg’s girlfriend Olivia Peet is also an athlete, giving her a good understanding of the golfer’s life on the PGA Tour. Like Aberg, Peet was a student-athlete at Texas Tech playing tennis through 2023.

Peet is a regular at PGA Tour tournaments supporting Aberg as he continues to climb the leaderboard on a weekly basis. The former Red Raiders duo are an international couple as Aberg is from Eslov, Sweden, while Peet grew up in Manchester, England.

Peet’s father Chris Peet is a former professional tennis player. Back in May 2023, Peet took to Instagram to reflect on her college tennis career.

“5 years later, my college tennis career at Texas Tech has come to an end,” Peet noted in the May 7, 2023 post. “It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life, full of memories that I will cherish forever. Thank you to all my coaches and support staff at Texas tech for believing in me and pushing me to be the best version of myself everyday on and off the tennis court.

“Thank you to my teammates for making me a better person and allowing me to experience what it’s like to go to battle for one another. This is the end of a chapter but I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the future. Red raider for life ❤️”

Ludvig Aberg’s Girlfriend Olivia Peet Joined the Golfer in Rome for the 2023 Ryder Cup

Peet joined Aberg in Rome, Italy for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Aberg was one of the key reasons Europe was able to pull off a major upset on the United States in the tournament.

“The most incredible week in Rome 💙💛 TEAM EUROPE 🏆✨,” Peet noted in an October 2, 2023 Instagram message.

Aberg and Peet share a love for sports. According to Peet’s Texas Tech bio, the former tennis player majored in sport management during her time in Lubbock. Aberg also took to social media to celebrate the 2023 Presidents Cup victory.

“Thank you to everyone involved for giving me the best week of my life @therydercup @rydercupeurope 🇪🇺,” Aberg remarked in the October 2, 2023 post.

Rising Golfer Ludvig Aberg Is Attempting to Win His 1st Major at the 2024 U.S. Open

Aberg continues to knock on the door in attempting to win his first major tournament. The rising golfer sat atop the leaderboard heading into the final weekend of the 2024 U.S. Open.

“It’s not something that I’m thinking about all the time, but sometimes I have to stop for a little bit and think about how fortunate I am to be able to do this at this level,” Aberg told reporters on June 14. “But I also feel like I have a very good team of people around me that I trust a lot. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do this for a long time.

“… Obviously, to be able to play these tournaments. To be able to play with the guys that I watched on TV for such a long time is definitely a pinch me moment.”