Gisele Bündchen Blames Tom Brady for Split With New Boyfriend: Report

The spotlight hasn’t parted ways with Tom Brady, even after arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history parted ways with the field, and his family has recently felt the heat.

Brady agreed to a live Netflix special entitled “The Roast of Tom Brady,” which aired on Sunday, May 5. It was tantamount to a three-hour, mature-rated heckling session of the seven-time Super Bowl winner and potential future minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise. Several comedians, celebrities and former players took shots at Brady, frequently making reference to his former wife and highly successful supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

As a result of the aftermath, Bündchen split from her jiujitsu instructor/boyfriend Joaquim Valente, who several roast orators mentioned while ribbing Brady with insinuations of infidelity during the latter part of his 13-year marriage to Bündchen.

Entertainment reporter Mark McGarry of In Touch Weekly cited an unnamed source on Wednesday, June 12, who said that the split between Bündchen and Valente resulted — at least in part — due to the attention Valente received over the approximately six weeks since Netflix aired the Roast.

The spotlight was too much for him. Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting. Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that.

McGarry cited the same unnamed source when reporting that Bündchen blames Brady for the deterioration of her relationship with Valente.

“She blames the break on Tom,” McGarry wrote, quoting the source. “By agreeing to do the Roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim’s back.”

Gisele Bündchen Initially Angry at Tom Brady for How Roast Affected Children

Bündchen shared her disappointment with the Roast immediately after it aired. However, her initial issues dealt with how the material impacted her and Brady’s children.

Charna Flam and Charlotte Triggs of People cited an unnamed source on May 7 who said that Bündchen was “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s Roast show.”

“As always, [Bündchen’s] priority is to support her children, who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted,” the source continued.

Brady is a father to three children, including two with Bündchen — son Benjamin (14 years old) and daughter Vivan (11 years old). He also has a son Jack (16 years old) from a previous relationship.

Tom Brady Has Expressed Regret Over Ramifications of Netflix Roast

Brady took responsibility for the resulting impact the Roast had on his children, saying he wouldn’t make the same decision a second time for exactly that reason.

He explained his thoughts to Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder on the May 14 edition of “The Pivot” podcast.

I loved when the jokes were about me, I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way it affected my kids. So it’s the hardest part — the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and all of a sudden you realize, “I wouldn’t do that again,” because of the way it affected, actually, the people I care about the most in the world.

Brady has not yet spoken publicly as to his culpability in the breakup between Bündchen and Valente.