Omar Khan Addresses Najee Harris, Cam Sutton in New Interview

The Pittsburgh Steelers went their separate ways on June 13 after 4 weeks of OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan marked the end of spring practices with an interview on 93.7 The Fan’s “PM Team with Poni and Mueller.” He addressed a range of topics including Najee Harris’ future with the team and the decision to sign Cam Sutton.

The next time the team will be together is on July 24 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania for training camp.

Khan Leaving the Door Open for Najee Harris

The Steelers declined Harris’ fifth-year option on May 2.

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the team wants to see how Harris and the rest of the running backs adjust to new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme.

During his June 13 interview with 93.7 The Fan, Khan said the 2024 season won’t necessarily be Harris’ last in Pittsburgh.

“Najee’s awesome to have around here,” he said. “Love Najee as a player and a person. Just because we didn’t pick it up, that doesn’t exclude us from doing something with Najee for the long term. I’d love to say that Najee had a long career in Pittsburgh. He really represents us well on the field and off the field. It was just one of those things that we had to make a decision on, and we just felt right now that was the right decision for everyone.”

Asked how Harris handled the news, Khan offered few details, only reiterating Harris knows a deal is possible in the future.

Steelers’ History With Cam Sutton Led to Signing

The Steelers signed cornerback Cam Sutton to a 1-year deal on June 5, reuniting with a 7-year veteran who played 6 seasons in Pittsburgh.

Following the 2022 season, Sutton became a free agent and signed with the Detroit Lions.

The Lions cut Sutton on March 21 after police issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of felony domestic violence. On April 8, Sutton entered a pretrial diversion program to resolve the case, according to an ESPN report from April 17.

Khan told 93.7 The Fan the team’s previous relationship with Sutton made them comfortable in signing him.

“Our experience with Cam over those years were positive,” Khan said. “Obviously, with the situation, he was available. I think, for us, it came down to the fact that we had some history with him. We know the person, how he was with us and our experience with him, and it was a positive one, like I mentioned.”

Sutton could be subject to discipline by the NFL for violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. Khan denied knowing if there will be discipline and if there is, what the punishment will be.

“Zero idea, at all,” Khan said. “That comes from New York.”

During minicamp on June 11, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also pointed to the team’s previous relationship with Sutton as a reason for singing him. However, he added the team did look at the whole picture, including Sutton’s legal situation, when making that decision.

“That’s just due diligence,” Tomlin said, via the team’s YouTube channel. “That’s what’s supposed to happen.”