Lakers Dubbed Top Destination for $30 Million Point Guard

What makes Paul potentially valuable to the Lakers, beyond his 19 years of NBA experience and 12 All-Star game selections, is how much of a discount they could potentially get by bringing the point guard back to the city in which his family resides.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report predicted on Friday that Paul, 39, will ultimately sign a $3.3 million veteran’s minimum deal to finally land on the Lakers roster — almost a 90% discount from what the Warriors will have to pay him to keep Paul in the Bay Area.

“While L.A. needs to infuse the roster with youth, the team also needs smart, veteran players,” Pincus wrote. “Paul was almost a Laker in 2011, but the deal was scuttled by David Stern, the late NBA commissioner who was operating as the owner of the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans) before it was sold to the Benson family. Paul never got to play with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers, but now he gets the chance to don the purple and gold alongside James.”

Lakers Must Find Quality Players at Value, Which May Mean Getting Even Older

As noted by Pincus and Hughes, Paul would make one of the oldest playoff teams in the Western Conference even more elderly by comparison to some of the up-and-coming franchises like the Oklahoma City Thunder or Minnesota Timberwolves, or even the outfits that have already arrived like the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

That said, if James opts out of the final year of his contract in the next couple weeks (worth $51.4 million), his return cost is only going to go up. Anthony Davis is also going to earn an estimated $43.2 million in 2024-25 — a figure that is only going to increase when his three-year, $177 million extension kicks in the following season.

The Lakers are going to need competent players in their starting lineup and/or rotation who are willing to play for minimal dollars relative to the rest of the team, the rest of the league and/or said player’s true free market value. Paul has earned almost $390 million on the court during his NBA career, and that number doesn’t factor in all of his off-court endorsement deals.

Money probably isn’t the same kind of concern it once was for Paul, when moving back to Los Angeles is a decision he can justify by way of family and the potential chance to win at a high level depending on what other personnel moves the Lakers can swing this summer.