Cowboys Urged to Sign Injury Prone Ex-$105 Million Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys would be an ideal landing spot for this former $105 million Pro Bowler.

As suggested by USA Today Cowboys Wire’s Reid Hanson, the Cowboys should consider signing former Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari. Hanson’s argument is simple — they lack experience at the left tackle position. Rookie first-round draft pick Tyler Guyton is the projected starter at left tackle, replacing eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith, who signed with the New York Jets in the offseason.

Hanson also mentions how moving third-year guard Tyler Smith — in case Guyton falters in his rookie season as starter — from left guard to left tackle wouldn’t be an “ideal solution.” That’s where the idea of signing Bakhtiari comes into play.

“Moving Smith from guard to LT isn’t an ideal solution if Guyton struggles,” writes Hanson. “And there’s no telling if Waletzko or Richards would be better than a struggling Steele. Having a veteran like Bakhtiari available in relief would be far more comforting.”

David Bakhtiari Remains Elite Tackle When Healthy

The 32-year-old Bakhtiari was one of the best tackles in the NFL before injury issues slowed him down. The five-time All-Pro selection was limited to just two total games played during the 2021 and 2023 seasons and has appeared in just 13 games during the past three seasons.

“A terrible knee injury late in 2020 ended all of that and Bakhtiari has undergone surgery after surgery in an effort to regain his once-elite status,” writes Hanson. “Over the past three seasons he’s been great when he’s played. The problem is he’s only played 13 games.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Bakhtiari posted a 79.8 offensive grade and 87.8 pass-blocking grade during the 2022 season, ranking 12th in offensive grade and fifth in pass-blocking grade among all players at his position.

During the 2020 season — he appeared in 12 games — Bakhtiari posted a 91.8 offensive grade and 91.6 pass-blocking grade. His offensive grade ranked second and his pass-blocking grade led all tackles during the 2020 season.

Why Cowboys Would Benefit From Signing David Bakhtiari

In other words, despite Bakhtiari’s recent injury history and older age, he remains one of the best tackles in the game when healthy. It also doesn’t hurt that he blocked for one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history during his entire 11-year career in Green Bay with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. That type of experience would obviously pay huge dividends in blocking for 2023 MVP runner-up Dak Prescott.

Hanson details the lack of depth at the left tackle position, with Matt Waletzko and Asim Richards as the primary backups at tackle. Both Waletzko and Richards have zero combined starts among them.

“On paper, the Cowboys don’t need to add another tackle to their depth chart,” writes Hanson. “They have invested in the rookie Tyler Guyton and hope he can win the left tackle spot on Day 1, and they have re-signed Terence Steele and hope he can regain his form at right tackle. Tyler Smith is the emergency option at LT and either Matt Waletzko or Asim Richards is the emergency option at RT. So, the Cowboys have options, they just aren’t very ideal options.”

While the Cowboys probably won’t consider signing a player such as Bakhtiari before training camp, an injury or potential concern over Guyton’s play at left tackle could lead to Dallas signing the Packers’ former blindside tackle.