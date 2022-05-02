Ime Udoka Provides Alarming Injury Update on Marcus Smart Ahead of Celtics’ Game 2

The Boston Celtics got punked by the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night, losing 101-89. Their offense just never found a rhythm, as the team hobbled its way to a 28-of-84 shooting performance from the field while simultaneously attempting 50 three-pointers.

However, the scariest moment of the game came toward the end of the second quarter. After getting tangled up with Bucks forward Pat Connaughton on a drive to the basket, Celtics guard Marcus Smart limped back to the locker room, unable to move his right arm.

Marcus Smart EXPECTED to return in the second half after suffering a shoulder injury late in the second quarter. Certainly looked like a dislocated shoulder. Smart eats those. Good luck keeping him on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/jUVeg3yC4D — 77WABC Sports (@77wabcsports) May 1, 2022

What seemed to be a dislocation at first ended up being a “shoulder stinger.” A stinger is when the nerves in a particular area get stretched or compressed on impact, and it feels like “an electric shock or lightning bolt down the arm,” according to OrthoInfo. In tandem with his shoulder injury, however, it was reported that Smart also suffered a right quad contusion.

Smart would return to the came after rushing back to the locker room, although he was playing with a noticeable limp for the remainder of the contest. On Monday after Boston’s practice, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka provided the media with an important update on Smart’s status for Game 2.

Udoka Provides Smart Injury Update

During his post-practice press conference, Udoka was asked about Smart’s health heading into Tuesday’s Game 2 matchup against the Bucks. Udoka admitted that Smart is very sore and that the quad contusion doesn’t look good. He said that while Smart will likely attempt to play, the Celtics are going to list him as questionable:

Sore. He got a pretty bad quad contusion. He got hit twice, I think, during the game. He’s a tough guy that’s going to try to play through things. We’ll get him some treatment today and see how he feels tomorrow, but he’ll be listed as questionable.

Marcus Smart will be listed as questionable for Game 2 with a "bad quad contusion" pic.twitter.com/PN1g1Kl4Te — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 2, 2022

That being said, Udoka did throw in the fact that Smart’s shoulder is fine, but that doesn’t progress his injury status. Instead, it’s the quad injury that’s evidently holding him back. And based on this video of him limping back to the locker room in Game 1, the point guard seems to be in a great deal of pain.

Marcus Smart limping on the way to the locker room pic.twitter.com/Hu9Xci48rE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 1, 2022

Smart battled through Game 1, though, even after the injury. He ended up giving the Celtics some quality minutes as they attempted to mount a comeback in the eventual loss.

Smart’s Performance in Game 1

The veteran point guard played 32:47 in Game 1, the fourth-most minutes on the team behind Jayson Tatum (39:45), Jaylen Brown (38:00), and Al Horford (36:23). Smart struggled on the offensive side of the ball, but he made up for it with his usual elite defensive play.

Smart put up 10 points, one rebound, six assists, and two steals in the contest while shooting 3-for-11 from the field and 1-for-6 from behind the three-point arc. His poor three-point shooting contributed to the Celtics going 18-of-50 from behind the arc. Milwaukee’s elite interior defense forced them into shooting a bunch of threes and Boston didn’t drain enough to make them pay for it.

If Smart does end up sitting for the majority of Game 2, the Celtics would not only be without the Defensive Player of the Year, but they would be without their point guard. With how poorly they executed on the offensive end on Game 1, losing Smart would put them another step behind on the path to fixing that.