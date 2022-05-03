Celtics to Host Draft Workout for WAC Player of the Year: Report

The Boston Celtics suffered a crushing defeat in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon. They will have a chance to bounce back on Tuesday in Game 2, as they will look to tie up the series before heading out on the road.

But as the players and coaches worry about winning this playoff series, the front office should have a whole myriad of things on their minds. They are obviously concerned with the playoffs, too, but with an entire offseason ahead of them, they need to be multi-tasking.

They need to think about free agency, potential contract extensions, and any potential trades that could help this team improve. And although the Celtics don’t have a first-round pick this year, they also have to be preparing for the upcoming NBA Draft, which will take place on June 23.

Boston has already begun bringing players in for workouts, because, while they may not own a first-rounder, they do have a pick in the second round. And based on a recent report, one of the players they’re working out was a star in this year’s March Madness Tournament.

Celtics Working Out WAC Player of the Year

According to Robin Washut of HuskerOnline.com, which covers sports at the University of Nebraska, the Celtics will be hosting Teddy Allen for a workout on May 11. Washut also said that, while Allen put his name in the transfer portal and is keeping his options open, he’s all-in on trying to find a home in the NBA right now.

Allen, a 23-year-old senior who will turn 24 on June 7, spent five years in college. He attended West Virginia during his freshman and sophomore seasons, red-shirting in his second year, before leaving to attend the Western Nebraska Community College. He did not play basketball there but would then transfer again the following year to Nebraska.

However, Allen’s journey did not stop there, as he made one final transfer ahead of this past year, making the move to New Mexico State. This past season with the Aggies, Allen averaged 19.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from deep.

Thanks to his amazing season, Allen earned two awards in the Western Athletic Conference: WAC Player of the Year and WAC Newcomer of the Year. However, his incredible season was highlighted even further by an amazing run in March Madness.

Allen’s March Madness Run

New Mexico State earned its first NCAA Tournament bid since the 2018-19 season this past year. In addition, they made it out of the first round for the first time since 2014-15. The latter accomplishment was in-large part due to the play of Allen.

The Aggies entered the tournament as a 12-seed and were matched up against fifth-seeded UCONN in Round 1. Despite being the lower seed, New Mexico State was able to take down the Huskies, 70-63, as Allen poured in 37 points.

Teddy Allen drops 37 points in New Mexico State's first round upset

Allen’s performance was capped off by an amazing hustle play on defense and an emphatic celebration with Aggies fans in the crowd. Not only is Allen a talented scorer on the court, but he brings plenty of intensity off the court, too.

According to NBA Scouting Live, while Allen may be a decent defender who can score the ball well, he’s also a fairly streaky player who’s not an above-average athlete. He plays with the mentality of someone the Celtics should want on the roster, though, and if all he’d be is a late-round flyer, Allen could be worth a shot.