Chiefs Cut Undrafted Rookie to Make Room for Former Bengals LB: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs made an adjustment to their linebacker room on Friday, July 26, by releasing LB Luquay Washington and signing linebacker Owen Carney, according to Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 News.

Washington was an undrafted free agent that signed with Kansas City on April 28. He participated in the team’s organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamps but won’t stay with the team long enough to put on pads during training camp.

Carney, 25, signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Miami cut him before the 2022 regular season, and the Cincinnati Bengals signed him to their practice squad on November 29 of that year.

After signing a Reserve/Future contract with Cincinnati in January 2023, Carney stuck with the team until August 29, when he was waived.

Carney joins a linebacker room in Kansas City that includes Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Leo Chenal, Cam Jones, Jack Cochrane, Cole Christianson, Curtis Jacobs, and Swayze Bozeman.