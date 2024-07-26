Simone Biles Drops 5-Word Message on Instagram Ahead of Olympics

Star gymnast Simone Biles is ready for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Biles is looking for redemption in France after withdrawing from the 2020 Olympics.

The legendary gymnast has been active on social media in the days leading up to the Paris games. Decked out in a white United States Olympics T-shirt, Biles expressed her enthusiasm ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

“Mood because it’s olympic week 💙🖤❤️💛💚,” Biles said in the July 24, 2024, Instagram post.

Biles also took to Instagram to post photos from the team’s “podium training” ahead of the Olympics. United States fans are hoping Biles and her teammates can make it back to the awards podium for more medals once the games begin.



Simone Biles on Valuing Mental Health: ‘I Was Like Married to Gymnastics & Now I Feel Like I’m Attached to So Many Other Things’

Biles has been open about her dedication to taking mental health seriously. Heading into the Olympics, the star has been candid about learning to balance gymnastics with life away from the sport, including her marriage to husband Jonathan Owens.

“First, it would be showing up in the gym, having fun, but even being intentional outside of the gym, making time for me and my husband, making time for my family, making time for those vacations, which before I wouldn’t say necessarily I skipped vacations because y’all know I have my vacation time,” Biles told Olympics.com’s Scott Bregman during a October 6, 2023, interview. “But I feel like before it’s just like you put relationships and all of that on the back burner.

“I was, like, married to gymnastics, and now I feel like I’m attached to so many other things. Gymnastics is just a part of my day because at the end of my practice, I’m like, ‘Woo! I get to go home to a house, to my husband, to my dogs, to all this stuff.’ Where before it was like, man, gym, gym, gym, gym. And so I think I’m just being a little bit more intentional in what I enjoy outside of the gym.”

Simone Biles Looks to Make History by Debuting a New Skill on the Uneven Bars at the 2024 Olympics

Biles may no longer be “married to gymnastics,” but the star is still taking her craft seriously. The gymnast showed off a new move on the uneven bars during practice, just days before the Olympics began. It would be the sixth move named after Biles, per ESPN.

“The new skill is a clear hip circle forward with 1.5 turns to handstand, a variation of an element named for Canadian Wilhelm Weiler that Biles has performed for much of her career, the International Gymnastics Federation said,” ESPN detailed in a July 26, news story titled, “Simone Biles submits new uneven bars element for 2024 Olympics.”

“…The four-time Olympic champion already has five elements named after her: two vaults — including the Yurchenko double pike — two tumbling skills on floor exercise and a dismount on balance beam. She would become the only active gymnast to have an eponymous skill on all four events.”