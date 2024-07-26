Simone Biles’ Mom Reveals Why Gymnast Skipped Paris Olympics Opening Ceremonies

Those tuning in to watch the opening ceremonies at the Paris Olympics will miss one very famous face — U.S. gymnast Simone Biles.

Biles and other members of Team USA were expected to skip Friday’s showcase of athletes from around the world. The 27-year-old gymnast’s mother, Nellie Biles, told the Today show that the rigorous gymnastics schedule ahead made it too difficult for Simone Biles to participate.

“The first competition is Sunday, which is women’s qualifier, and, of course, she needs to rest up before that competition,” Nellie Biles said.

Simone Biles Has Big Support System in Paris

As Washington Post reporter Emily Giambvalvo noted, it is common for gymnasts to skip opening ceremonies as they prepare to start the early competition. Li Li Leung, president of USA Gymnastics, said in May that “it will be an exhausting endeavor” and added that gymnasts were encouraged to skip it in favor of rest.

Nellie Biles said that her daughter “is doing really great” as the Paris Olympics are set to kick off. Simone Biles made history when she became the oldest U.S. women’s gymnast to qualify for the Olympics since 1950 and is looking for redemption after having to pull out of several events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Nellie Biles said after family members were unable to attend the Tokyo games amid pandemic restrictions, this time there are 17 people to support her.

“She is happy that we’re here,” Nellie Biles said.

Team USA Focusing on Simone Biles’ Workload

The American team is being careful not to overload Biles, with technical lead Chellsie Memmel saying Biles will have control over how many events she competes in during the team competition.