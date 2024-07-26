2 Giants Veterans Take Early Lead in Key Training Camp Competition

There are two open competitions within the New York Giants secondary this summer — nickel/slot CB and strong safety.

Jason Pinnock is expected to remain as the starter in one of two safety roles, logging a team-leading 650 snaps at free safety in 2023, along with Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott as the projected first-team cornerbacks on the outside. But who will join them when five defensive backs are on the field?

According to Big Blue View beat reporter Ed Valentine, veterans Nick McCloud and Dane Belton have taken the early lead on the two jobs at training camp so far.

“McCloud continues to take the vast majority of reps in the slot as the Giants work third-round pick Dru Phillips in a little at a time,” Valentine relayed. “Maybe McCloud ends up keeping the job.”

On the safety battle, the NYG media member noted that “Belton is getting all the first-team reps next to Jason Pinnock at safety” as rookie Tyler Nubin sits out “with a calf injury.” Per Valentine, Belton took full advantage with “an interception of Daniel Jones on the final play of Friday’s practice.”

McCloud joined the Giants organization in 2022 and has seemingly become a staff favorite of head coach Brian Daboll both as a contributor on defense and special teams. It’s fair to note that the defense is under new management with coordinator Shane Bowen coming in, but so far McCloud hasn’t missed a beat heading into his age-26 campaign.

Belton was a fourth-round selection in Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen’s first draft with Big Blue (2022). He’s only started seven games in two years but has been a consistent force as a rotational defender and core special teamer.

Giants Reporter Provides Encouraging Update on Tyler Nubin Calf Injury

The Giants appear to be taking things slowly with their second-round pick out of Minnesota.

On July 26, NorthJersey.com reporter Art Stapleton informed that “Tyler Nubin was cramping up on Day 1 of training camp in the latter end of practice. His calf was tight yesterday, so [the] Giants pulled back on the rookie safety + gave him two days off + tomorrow’s off day.”

He added that it “sounds like plan is for Nubin to return to practice Sunday, [July 28].”

“Sense I get: Nubin and Giants could have pushed it, hoping his calf would loosen up in practice, but smart move, obviously, was to back off and make sure a cramping issue does not turn into a calf issue,” Stapleton weighed in with his own opinion.

“Calf injuries can be very tricky. But Nubin’s been engaged in practice from sideline. He was very vocal today at one point with teammate and fellow rookie DB Alex Johnson. Was coaching him up during one team period.”

There appears to be no cause for concern with Nubin at the moment, but a slow start to camp — coupled with Belton’s much-improved play — could lead to the Giants easing the rookie into the starting lineup later on.

Daniel Jones Shakes off Rust at Giants Training Camp: ‘Inconsistent’ But Healthy

Valentine also provided an update on Jones after the quarterback’s first few practices of training camp.

“The quarterback has been inconsistent over three practices, missing some throws he should be able to make,” he wrote. “The fact is, though, he is practicing. In full. Running around with no limitations. All of that just eight months after surgery for a torn ACL.”

Valentine called that “a win, even if the results have not been perfect.”

Jones had a bad miss on a wide open Wan’Dale Robinson on July 26 but countered with a nice “dime” on a ball to Malik Nabers in much tighter coverage.

The two Friday attempts best illustrate Jones’ performance early on. He’s been very hot and cold as he shakes off months’ worth of rust.