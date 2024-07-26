Orioles Part Ways With 4-Year Starter in Trade With Phillies

The Baltimore Orioles aren’t waiting for the MLB’s trade deadline on July 30. They’ve struck a pair of trades to improve their pitching staff, starting with a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first with reports of the deal.

Trade news — between two teams that could be facing one another in the World Series this year. The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired outfielder Austin Hays and will be sending reliever Seranthony Dominguez and center fielder Cristian Pache to the Baltimore Orioles. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 26, 2024

“The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired outfielder Austin Hays and will be sending reliever Seranthony Dominguez and center fielder Cristian Pache to the Baltimore Orioles,” Passan tweeted on July 26.

Hays is a seven-year veteran with the Orioles, and for four-years has been a mainstay in the starting rotation. Baltimore drafted him in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft. The 29-year-old outfielder is slashing .255/.316/.395 with 3 home runs and 14 RBIs this season.

In return, the Orioles are landing a relief pitcher in Dominguez who’s 3-2 in 38 appearances in 2024. He’s allowed 6 home runs, thrown 40 strikeouts, and has a 4.75 ERA.

Pache is a fifth-year centerfielder. He’s batting .202/.288/.269 this season.

This story will be updated.