New OL Injury Opens Door for Jets All-UFL Big Man to Make Noise

The injury bug has bit a top New York Jets reserve on the offensive line.

Head coach Robert Saleh revealed during his media availability on Friday, July 26 that Jake Hanson suffered a lower extremity/leg injury and will be out of commission for “a couple of weeks.”

One man’s misfortune is another’s opportunity. Hanson’s absence now opens the door for former All-UFL offensive lineman Kohl Levao to make a run for a roster spot.

The Jets Are Fully Implementing a Next Man up Mentality

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic had Hanson making the Jets’ 53-man roster in his pre-training camp roster prediction.

“Hanson flashed some talent filling in last year, starting four games. He also can play center or guard. If the Jets keep 10 offensive linemen Hanson is my pick,” Rosenblatt explained.

Rivka Boord of Jets X-Factor reached the same conclusion in her 53-man roster prediction.

“The most likely interior candidate to make the roster is Jake Hanson, whose 5.5% pressure rate on 165 pass-block snaps was far better than Xavier Newman’s 8.2%,” Boord said.

However, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. Hanson may have been a favorite to make the roster before training camp, but this injury can complicate the picture.

With Hanson on the shelf, Levao, a reserve offensive lineman, is expected to get an increase in reps during training camp.

This is Levao’s first chance at the NFL level after playing in the XFL and newly formed UFL over the last few years. He joined the Jets in the middle of June earning a multiyear deal.

Levao has experience at every position on the offensive line, but over the last two years, he has exclusively played guard. In a long-form interview on “Boy Green Daily”, Levao said he will play anywhere the Jets tell him to but he is most comfortable at guard.

While Hanson is out, it is paramount for Levao to make the most of his opportunities. If he is able to maximize those reps, he can rise up the pecking order in the offensive line room.

New York will keep between 9 and 10 offensive linemen on the final 53-man roster, now is Levao’s chance to make a strong case for one of those precious spots.

Other Injury Issues to Keep an Eye out for in Jets Camp

Saleh revealed that wide receiver Xavier Gipson suffered a lower-body injury and is expected to miss a week or two of action.

Jets cornerback Brandin Echols left Friday’s practice with a trainer according to Rosenblatt, but we haven’t received an update on his status.

Injuries open opportunities for other players on the roster. Qwan’tez Stiggers has been impressive early in camp, Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News told me on “Boy Green Daily.”

If Echols misses any length of time, that’ll open the door for the rookie to make some ground. Speaking of rookies, Gipson has the inside track to the starting slot position but Malachi Corley is on his heels. However for Corley to have a shot, he has to dramatically improve his route running abilities.