Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gives Expletive-Laden Statement on Critics

Deshaun Watson has heard the criticism and doubt surrounding his talent but the Cleveland Browns quarterback could care less.

Watson was asked about certain quarterback rankings that are typical at this time of year in the football season. The former Pro Bowl passer has been placed in the bottom third of most of the rankings but he could care less.

“I don’t give two [expletive] with what other people say, to be honest,” Watson said after training camp practice on Friday, June 26.

The Browns traded for Watson during the 2022 offseason in a blockbuster deal with the Houston Texans. Cleveland gave up three first-round picks, along with a third-round and fourth-round pick.

So far, the big move hasn’t paid off for the Browns. Watson has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Deshaun Watson Focused on Being the Best for Browns Teammates

Watson still feels like he can be one of the top quarterbacks in the league. And he’s experienced being near the mountaintop before. He’s made a trio of Pro Bowls and led the league in passing yards in 2020.

However, he’s played in just 12 games since 2020 and his play on the field has mostly been sub-par. Watson is rebounding from shoulder surgery that ended his 2023 season early. He feels like he has a better mindset and is tuning out the noise.

“I think, honestly, it’s really just blocking out all the [expletive], honestly. Outside, it was tough coming in two years ago, different environment, different team, different all that,” Watson said. “So, you know, you come in and your character’s been mentioned this way and kind of flip on you and biggest thing, you’re trying to get people to like you or improve.

“It’s two years in and if you don’t like me or you have your own opinions, then, yeah, it is what it is. So, I think blocking out all the noise and focusing on me and focusing on what I need to do to be the best Deshaun Watson I could be for myself, my family and my teammates.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Track to Start Season

Watson is on track to be on the field for Week 1 and has taken on an increased workload in training camp compared to what he did earlier in the offseason. The 28-year-old passer has maintained that everything is going as planned.

“I understand that they put a lot into me, but sometimes the injuries you can’t control,” Watson said. “So a lot of things didn’t fall in place the last two years, but praying and taking it one day at a time that everything [does] this year.”

“Like I’ve been saying before, I’m right on track. I’m right where I want to be. I’m right where the doctors wanted me to be. And you know, just continue to follow the process, continuing to follow the script and taking it one day at a time and just locked in on the process of what’s ahead of us.”

Watson and the Browns kick off the season at home on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.