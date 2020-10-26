Fantasy Football Week 8 Defense Rankings: Chiefs Up, Sit 49ers?

Getty Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after breaking up a pass.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we get three top-nine units back at our disposal, as the Colts, Dolphins and Ravens all return from a bye. The Chiefs and 49ers made up for the dominance of many of those D/STs in lineups this past week, both racking up 17.0-plus points. Can they each keep up their stellar play in Week 8? Let’s take a look.

Defense Outlook Week 8

You can brush it off to weather ailments all you’d like, either way you swing it, the Chiefs (DEF1) absolutely manhandled the Broncos in Week 7. Kansas City racked up 24.0 fantasy points thanks to three sacks, four takeaways and a defensive touchdown. This marked the unit’s second 20.0-plus point outing over their last four games. With that said, sandwiched in between those two monster performances were outings of -1.0 points and 3.0 points.

You likely won’t have to worry about a downtick in production anywhere near that degree against the Jets this week. No opposing D/ST has finished with fewer than 14.0 points against the Jets since Week 6. Since Week 3, defenses average a hefty 13.6 fantasy points against Gang Green.

The 49ers (DEF19) weren’t far off from K.C.’s output in Week 7, racking up 17.0 points against the Patriots, thanks in large part to forcing four interceptions. However, the game marked just the second time all season San Francisco’s D/ST has topped 6.0 points.

To make matters worse, the Niners will take on NFC West foes, the Seattle Seahawks, this week. Opposing D/STs average just 3.83 points against Seattle this year, while no unit has yet to top 7.0 points. Simply put, the 49ers defense is not the locked-in DEF1 unit it was during it’s run to the Super Bowl a year ago. They are a matchup-based play, and this week’s matchup says don’t play them.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

    1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  1. D/ST BYE WEEKS: Cardinals DEF (ARI), Washington DEF (WAS), Texans DEF (HOU), Jaguars DEF (JAC)

    2. #

      		 Defense TEAM

      Opp.

      1

      		 Kansas City Chiefs KC

      vs. NYJ

      2

      		 Philadelphia Eagles PHI

      vs. DAL

      3

      		 Tennessee Titans TEN

      @ CIN

      4

      		 Los Angeles Rams LAR

      @ MIA

      5

      		 Baltimore Ravens BAL

      vs. PIT

      6

      		 Indianapolis Colts IND

      @ DET

      7

      		 Buffalo Bills BUF

      vs. NE

      8

      		 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB

      @ NYG

      9

      		 Cleveland Browns CLE

      vs. LV

      10

      		 Los Angeles Chargers LAC

      @ DEN

      11

      		 Miami Dolphins MIA

      vs. LAR

      12

      		 Dallas Cowboys DAL

      @ PHI

      13

      		 New Orleans Saints NO

      @ CHI

      14

      		 Las Vegas Raiders LV

      @ CLE

      15

      		 Green Bay Packers GB

      vs. MIN

      16

      		 New York Giants NYG

      vs. TB

      17

      		 New England Patriots NE

      @ BUF

      18

      		 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT

      @ BAL

      19

      		 San Francisco 49ers SF

      @ SEA

      20

      		 Seattle Seahawks SEA

      vs. SF

      21

      		 Chicago Bears CHI

      vs. NO

      22

      		 Carolina Panthers CAR

      vs. ATL

      23

      		 Denver Broncos DEN

      vs. LAC

      24

      		 Atlanta Falcons ATL

      @ CAR

      25

      		 Minnesota Vikings MIN

      @ GB

      26

      		 Detroit Lions DET

      vs. IND

      27

      		 Cincinnati Bengals CIN

      vs. TEN

      28

      		 New York Jets NYJ

      @ KC
