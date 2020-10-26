Fantasy Football Week 8 Defense Rankings: Chiefs Up, Sit 49ers?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we get three top-nine units back at our disposal, as the Colts, Dolphins and Ravens all return from a bye. The Chiefs and 49ers made up for the dominance of many of those D/STs in lineups this past week, both racking up 17.0-plus points. Can they each keep up their stellar play in Week 8? Let’s take a look.

Defense Outlook Week 8

You can brush it off to weather ailments all you’d like, either way you swing it, the Chiefs (DEF1) absolutely manhandled the Broncos in Week 7. Kansas City racked up 24.0 fantasy points thanks to three sacks, four takeaways and a defensive touchdown. This marked the unit’s second 20.0-plus point outing over their last four games. With that said, sandwiched in between those two monster performances were outings of -1.0 points and 3.0 points.

You likely won’t have to worry about a downtick in production anywhere near that degree against the Jets this week. No opposing D/ST has finished with fewer than 14.0 points against the Jets since Week 6. Since Week 3, defenses average a hefty 13.6 fantasy points against Gang Green.

The 49ers (DEF19) weren’t far off from K.C.’s output in Week 7, racking up 17.0 points against the Patriots, thanks in large part to forcing four interceptions. However, the game marked just the second time all season San Francisco’s D/ST has topped 6.0 points.

To make matters worse, the Niners will take on NFC West foes, the Seattle Seahawks, this week. Opposing D/STs average just 3.83 points against Seattle this year, while no unit has yet to top 7.0 points. Simply put, the 49ers defense is not the locked-in DEF1 unit it was during it’s run to the Super Bowl a year ago. They are a matchup-based play, and this week’s matchup says don’t play them.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

