Fantasy Football Week 8 WR Rankings: Diontae Johnson Up, Odell Beckham Done

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the Odell Beckham Jr. injury fallout in Cleveland. Plus, has Diontae Johnson reclaimed his hierarchy over Chase Claypool in the Steelers’ aerial attack? Let’s discuss.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 8
Odell Beckham Jr. texted ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Monday, informing her that he has in fact torn his ACL and his 2020 campaign is over. OBJ’s injury now opens the door for the likes of Jarvis Landry (WR31) and Rashard Higgins (WR43) to see added looks in Cleveland’s passing game. With that said, the ceiling for both players remains fairly shallow.
Landry, a once-dominant PPR-play, has topped 12.8 points just once this season. Even in a game where Baker Mayfield tossed five touchdowns, as he did this past Sunday, Landry was once again held scoreless. He’s still in search of his first receiving TD of the year. In terms of Higgins, he’s a guy that’s typically produced when called upon, but let’s not forget that the Browns have attempted an average of just 23 passes over four of their last six games. Both players find themselves on the flex radar this week, with Landry as a low-ceiling, high-floor play and Higgins as a low-floor risk.
While all the outside chatter hyped Chase Claypool as the new go-to receiving option in Pittsburgh, internally the Steelers continued to back their commitment to Diontae Johnson (WR34). This past Sunday, we saw why. Johnson saw a season-high 15 targets in Week 7, on his way to a two TD, 29.0-point outing. Johnson has now seen at least 10 targets in every full game he’s played this season.
Johnson’s playability gets knocked down a peg this week against a Ravens defense that allows the ninth-fewest fantasy points to opposing WRs this year. With that said, his target share warrants Johnson a look in all formats.
Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
– NOTABLE WR BYE WEEKS: DeAndre Hopkins (ARI), Christian Kirk (ARI), Terry McLaurin (WAS), Will Fuller (HOU), Brandin Cooks (HOU), Randall Cobb (HOU)
#
Wide Receivers TEAM
Opp.
1
Davante Adams GB
vs. MIN
2
Michael Thomas NO INJ
@ CHI
3
Chris Godwin TB
@ NYG
4
A.J. Brown TEN
@ CIN
5
Tyreek Hill KC
vs. NYJ
6
Calvin Ridley ATL
@ CAR
7
Adam Thielen MIN
@ GB
8
Tyler Boyd CIN
vs. TEN
9
Allen Robinson II CHI
vs. NO
10
Stefon Diggs BUF
vs. NE
11
DK Metcalf SEA
vs. SF
12
Julio Jones ATL
@ CAR
13
Robby Anderson CAR
vs. ATL
14
Travis Fulgham PHI
vs. DAL
15
Tyler Lockett SEA
vs. SF
16
Amari Cooper DAL
@ PHI
17
Kenny Golladay DET
vs. IND
18
Robert Woods LAR
@ MIA
19
Keenan Allen LAC
@ DEN
20
D.J. Moore CAR
vs. ATL
21
Deebo Samuel SF
@ SEA
22
Marquise Brown BAL
vs. PIT
23
JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
@ BAL
24
Mike Evans TB
@ NYG
25
Cooper Kupp LAR
@ MIA
26
A.J. Green CIN
vs. TEN
27
Sterling Shepard NYG
vs. TB
28
Brandon Aiyuk SF
@ SEA
29
Justin Jefferson MIN
@ GB
30
Corey Davis TEN
@ CIN
31
Jarvis Landry CLE
vs. LV
32
Tee Higgins CIN
vs. TEN
33
Tim Patrick DEN
vs. LAC
34
Diontae Johnson PIT
@ BAL
35
DeVante Parker MIA
vs. LAR
36
T.Y. Hilton IND
@ DET
37
CeeDee Lamb DAL
@ PHI
38
Jamison Crowder NYJ INJ
@ KC
39
Darius Slayton NYG
vs. TB
40
Chase Claypool PIT
@ BAL
41
Cole Beasley BUF
vs. NE
42
Russell Gage ATL
@ CAR
43
Rashard Higgins CLE
vs. LV
44
Michael Gallup DAL
@ PHI
45
Marquez Callaway NO
@ CHI
46
Nelson Agholor LV
@ CLE
47
Denzel Mims NYJ
@ KC
48
Greg Ward PHI
vs. DAL
49
Julian Edelman NE
@ BUF
50
Zach Pascal IND
@ DET
51
John Brown BUF INJ
vs. NE
52
Jerry Jeudy DEN
vs. LAC
53
Jalen Reagor PHI
vs. DAL
54
Tre’Quan Smith NO
@ CHI
55
Mike Williams LAC
@ DEN
56
Henry Ruggs III LV
@ CLE
57
Curtis Samuel CAR
vs. ATL
58
Sammy Watkins KC INJ
vs. NYJ
59
Hunter Renfrow LV
@ CLE
60
Emmanuel Sanders NO
@ CHI
61
Scotty Miller TB
@ NYG
62
Marcus Johnson IND
@ DET
63
Golden Tate NYG
vs. TB
64
Marvin Jones Jr. DET
vs. IND
65
Mecole Hardman KC
vs. NYJ
66
Preston Williams MIA
vs. LAR
67
Deonte Harris NO
@ CHI
68
Danny Amendola DET
vs. IND
69
Tyler Johnson TB
@ NYG
70
Adam Humphries TEN
@ CIN
71
N’Keal Harry NE INJ
@ BUF
72
M. Valdes-Scantling GB
vs. MIN
73
Anthony Miller CHI
vs. NO
74
David Moore SEA
vs. SF
75
Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ
vs. DAL
76
Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
vs. NO
77
John Hightower PHI
vs. DAL
78
Darnell Mooney CHI
vs. NO
79
Demarcus Robinson KC
vs. NYJ
80
Braxton Berrios NYJ
@ KC
81
James Washington PIT
@ BAL
82
Damiere Byrd NE
@ BUF
83
Kendrick Bourne SF
@ SEA
84
Jalen Guyton LAC
@ DEN
85
Bryan Edwards LV INJ
@ CLE
86
Breshad Perriman NYJ INJ
@ KC
87
Gabriel Davis BUF
vs. NE
88
Jeff Smith NYJ
@ KC
89
Olamide Zaccheaus ATL
@ CAR
90
Isaiah Ford MIA
vs. LAR
91
Josh Reynolds LAR
@ MIA
92
Miles Boykin BAL
vs. PIT
93
Cedrick Wilson DAL
@ PHI
94
Willie Snead IV BAL
vs. PIT
95
Devin Duvernay BAL
vs. PIT
96
DaeSean Hamilton DEN
vs. LAC
97
KJ Hamler DEN
vs. LAC
98
Van Jefferson LAR
@ MIA
99
Isaiah McKenzie BUF
vs. NE
100
Mike Thomas CIN
vs. TEN
101
Kalif Raymond TEN
@ CIN
102
Ray-Ray McCloud PIT
@ BAL
103
Olabisi Johnson MIN
@ GB
104
Trent Taylor SF
@ SEA
105
Jakeem Grant MIA
vs. LAR
