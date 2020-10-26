Fantasy Football Week 8 WR Rankings: Diontae Johnson Up, Odell Beckham Done

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the Odell Beckham Jr. injury fallout in Cleveland. Plus, has Diontae Johnson reclaimed his hierarchy over Chase Claypool in the Steelers’ aerial attack? Let’s discuss.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 8

Odell Beckham Jr. texted ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Monday, informing her that he has in fact torn his ACL and his 2020 campaign is over. OBJ’s injury now opens the door for the likes of Jarvis Landry (WR31) and Rashard Higgins (WR43) to see added looks in Cleveland’s passing game. With that said, the ceiling for both players remains fairly shallow.

Landry, a once-dominant PPR-play, has topped 12.8 points just once this season. Even in a game where Baker Mayfield tossed five touchdowns, as he did this past Sunday, Landry was once again held scoreless. He’s still in search of his first receiving TD of the year. In terms of Higgins, he’s a guy that’s typically produced when called upon, but let’s not forget that the Browns have attempted an average of just 23 passes over four of their last six games. Both players find themselves on the flex radar this week, with Landry as a low-ceiling, high-floor play and Higgins as a low-floor risk.

While all the outside chatter hyped Chase Claypool as the new go-to receiving option in Pittsburgh, internally the Steelers continued to back their commitment to Diontae Johnson (WR34). This past Sunday, we saw why. Johnson saw a season-high 15 targets in Week 7, on his way to a two TD, 29.0-point outing. Johnson has now seen at least 10 targets in every full game he’s played this season.

Johnson’s playability gets knocked down a peg this week against a Ravens defense that allows the ninth-fewest fantasy points to opposing WRs this year. With that said, his target share warrants Johnson a look in all formats.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver

