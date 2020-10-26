Fantasy Football Week 8 WR Rankings: Diontae Johnson Up, Odell Beckham Done

  • Updated
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Week 8

Getty Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the Odell Beckham Jr. injury fallout in Cleveland. Plus, has Diontae Johnson reclaimed his hierarchy over Chase Claypool in the Steelers’ aerial attack? Let’s discuss.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 8

Odell Beckham Jr. texted ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Monday, informing her that he has in fact torn his ACL and his 2020 campaign is over. OBJ’s injury now opens the door for the likes of Jarvis Landry (WR31) and Rashard Higgins (WR43) to see added looks in Cleveland’s passing game. With that said, the ceiling for both players remains fairly shallow.

Landry, a once-dominant PPR-play, has topped 12.8 points just once this season. Even in a game where Baker Mayfield tossed five touchdowns, as he did this past Sunday, Landry was once again held scoreless. He’s still in search of his first receiving TD of the year. In terms of Higgins, he’s a guy that’s typically produced when called upon, but let’s not forget that the Browns have attempted an average of just 23 passes over four of their last six games. Both players find themselves on the flex radar this week, with Landry as a low-ceiling, high-floor play and Higgins as a low-floor risk.

While all the outside chatter hyped Chase Claypool as the new go-to receiving option in Pittsburgh, internally the Steelers continued to back their commitment to Diontae Johnson (WR34). This past Sunday, we saw why. Johnson saw a season-high 15 targets in Week 7, on his way to a two TD, 29.0-point outing. Johnson has now seen at least 10 targets in every full game he’s played this season.

Johnson’s playability gets knocked down a peg this week against a Ravens defense that allows the ninth-fewest fantasy points to opposing WRs this year. With that said, his target share warrants Johnson a look in all formats.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver 

    2. NOTABLE WR BYE WEEKS: DeAndre Hopkins (ARI), Christian Kirk (ARI), Terry McLaurin (WAS), Will Fuller (HOU), Brandin Cooks (HOU), Randall Cobb (HOU)

    3. #

      		 Wide Receivers TEAM

      Opp.

      1

      		 Davante Adams GB

      vs. MIN

      2

      		 Michael Thomas NO INJ

      @ CHI

      3

      		 Chris Godwin TB

      @ NYG

      4

      		 A.J. Brown TEN

      @ CIN

      5

      		 Tyreek Hill KC

      vs. NYJ

      6

      		 Calvin Ridley ATL

      @ CAR

      7

      		 Adam Thielen MIN

      @ GB

      8

      		 Tyler Boyd CIN

      vs. TEN

      9

      		 Allen Robinson II CHI

      vs. NO

      10

      		 Stefon Diggs BUF

      vs. NE

      11

      		 DK Metcalf SEA

      vs. SF

      12

      		 Julio Jones ATL

      @ CAR

      13

      		 Robby Anderson CAR

      vs. ATL

      14

      		 Travis Fulgham PHI

      vs. DAL

      15

      		 Tyler Lockett SEA

      vs. SF

      16

      		 Amari Cooper DAL

      @ PHI

      17

      		 Kenny Golladay DET

      vs. IND

      18

      		 Robert Woods LAR

      @ MIA

      19

      		 Keenan Allen LAC

      @ DEN

      20

      		 D.J. Moore CAR

      vs. ATL

      21

      		 Deebo Samuel SF

      @ SEA

      22

      		 Marquise Brown BAL

      vs. PIT

      23

      		 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

      @ BAL

      24

      		 Mike Evans TB

      @ NYG

      25

      		 Cooper Kupp LAR

      @ MIA

      26

      		 A.J. Green CIN

      vs. TEN

      27

      		 Sterling Shepard NYG

      vs. TB

      28

      		 Brandon Aiyuk SF

      @ SEA

      29

      		 Justin Jefferson MIN

      @ GB

      30

      		 Corey Davis TEN

      @ CIN

      31

      		 Jarvis Landry CLE

      vs. LV

      32

      		 Tee Higgins CIN

      vs. TEN

      33

      		 Tim Patrick DEN

      vs. LAC

      34

      		 Diontae Johnson PIT

      @ BAL

      35

      		 DeVante Parker MIA

      vs. LAR

      36

      		 T.Y. Hilton IND

      @ DET

      37

      		 CeeDee Lamb DAL

      @ PHI

      38

      		 Jamison Crowder NYJ INJ

      @ KC

      39

      		 Darius Slayton NYG 

      vs. TB

      40

      		 Chase Claypool PIT

      @ BAL

      41

      		 Cole Beasley BUF

      vs. NE

      42

      		 Russell Gage ATL

      @ CAR

      43

      		 Rashard Higgins CLE

      vs. LV

      44

      		 Michael Gallup DAL

      @ PHI

      45

      		 Marquez Callaway NO

      @ CHI

      46

      		 Nelson Agholor LV

      @ CLE

      47

      		 Denzel Mims NYJ

      @ KC

      48

      		 Greg Ward PHI

      vs. DAL

      49

      		 Julian Edelman NE

      @ BUF

      50

      		 Zach Pascal IND

      @ DET

      51

      		 John Brown BUF INJ

      vs. NE

      52

      		 Jerry Jeudy DEN

      vs. LAC

      53

      		 Jalen Reagor PHI

      vs. DAL

      54

      		 Tre’Quan Smith NO

      @ CHI

      55

      		 Mike Williams LAC

      @ DEN

      56

      		 Henry Ruggs III LV

      @ CLE

      57

      		 Curtis Samuel CAR

      vs. ATL

      58

      		 Sammy Watkins KC INJ

      vs. NYJ

      59

      		 Hunter Renfrow LV

      @ CLE

      60

      		 Emmanuel Sanders NO

      @ CHI

      61

      		 Scotty Miller TB

      @ NYG

      62

      		 Marcus Johnson IND

      @ DET

      63

      		 Golden Tate NYG

      vs. TB

      64

      		 Marvin Jones Jr. DET

      vs. IND

      65

      		 Mecole Hardman KC

      vs. NYJ

      66

      		 Preston Williams MIA

      vs. LAR

      67

      		 Deonte Harris NO

      @ CHI

      68

      		 Danny Amendola DET

      vs. IND

      69

      		 Tyler Johnson TB

      @ NYG

      70

      		 Adam Humphries TEN

      @ CIN

      71

      		 N’Keal Harry NE INJ

      @ BUF

      72

      		 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

      vs. MIN

      73

      		 Anthony Miller CHI

      vs. NO

      74

      		 David Moore SEA

      vs. SF

      75

      		 Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ

      vs. DAL

      76

      		 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

      vs. NO

      77

      		 John Hightower PHI

      vs. DAL

      78

      		 Darnell Mooney CHI

      vs. NO

      79

      		 Demarcus Robinson KC

      vs. NYJ

      80

      		 Braxton Berrios NYJ

      @ KC

      81

      		 James Washington PIT

      @ BAL

      82

      		 Damiere Byrd NE

      @ BUF

      83

      		 Kendrick Bourne SF

      @ SEA

      84

      		 Jalen Guyton LAC

      @ DEN

      85

      		 Bryan Edwards LV INJ

      @ CLE

      86

      		 Breshad Perriman NYJ INJ

      @ KC

      87

      		 Gabriel Davis BUF

      vs. NE

      88

      		 Jeff Smith NYJ

      @ KC

      89

      		 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL

      @ CAR

      90

      		 Isaiah Ford MIA

      vs. LAR

      91

      		 Josh Reynolds LAR

      @ MIA

      92

      		 Miles Boykin BAL

      vs. PIT

      93

      		 Cedrick Wilson DAL

      @ PHI

      94

      		 Willie Snead IV BAL

      vs. PIT

      95

      		 Devin Duvernay BAL

      vs. PIT

      96

      		 DaeSean Hamilton DEN

      vs. LAC

      97

      		 KJ Hamler DEN

      vs. LAC

      98

      		 Van Jefferson LAR

      @ MIA

      99

      		 Isaiah McKenzie BUF

      vs. NE

      100

      		 Mike Thomas CIN

      vs. TEN

      101

      		 Kalif Raymond TEN

      @ CIN

      102

      		 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT

      @ BAL

      103

      		 Olabisi Johnson MIN

      @ GB

      104

      		 Trent Taylor SF

      @ SEA

      105

      		 Jakeem Grant MIA

      vs. LAR
    5. For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

