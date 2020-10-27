Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Backs: Week 8

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Back edition for Week 8 of the NFL season. In this column, we feature a former top-five pick looking to resurrect his fantasy stock. Plus, a hot waiver-wire add is met with more questions than answers.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Christian McCaffrey will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of that caliber check out our weekly fantasy football running back rankings.

RB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Jonathan Taylor at DET

Taylor has topped 15.0 points in back-to-back weeks and has touched the ball at least 14 times in every game since taking over for Marlon Mack as Indy’s featured back. All of Detroit’s past three opposing starting RBs have topped 15.29 points, combining for an average of 19.46 points. Furthermore, the Lions have allowed six total TDs to the position since Week 4.

Boston Scott vs. DAL

We rolled the dice on Scott as our sleeper choice a week ago, and he rewarded us with 18.2 points. Still, his struggles to compile yards on the ground remained an issue, as he’s now averaged less than 4.0 ypc in all but one game this season. The good news, the Cowboys are one of only two teams to surrender 1,000-plus rushing yards thus far this season and have allowed at least 95 rushing yards to opposing lead-backs in three consecutive games.

Todd Gurley at CAR

While Gurley’s inability to keep himself out of the end zone crushed the dreams of many Falcons fans a week ago, it rewarded fantasy owners with a 22.2 point outing, the RB’s second 22.0-plus performance over his past three games. The other game in that average just so happens to be against his opponent this week, the Panthers. Carolina allows the fifth-most red zone touches to RBs this season, as well as a 4.9 ypc average, also fifth-most in the NFL.

Darrell Henderson/Malcolm Brown at MIA

Henderson exited this past Monday’s game with a calf injury that must be monitored moving forward. If he can’t go, Brown, who’s shown a nose for the end zone this year, becomes a sweet play against a Dolphins defense who has allowed five rushing TDs to RBs over their past four games.

Sleeper: Leonard Fournette at NYG

Fournette’s return last week has once again turned Tampa Bay’s backfield upside down. Yes, the Bucs blew out the Raiders a week ago, but Fournette’s touches were far from garbage time numbers. 10 of his 17 touches (team-high) came in the first 30-minutes of play. Fournette appears to be Tampa’s preferred receiving back over Ronald Jones, who has struggled with drops throughout his career. Over the past two weeks, the Giants have allowed a combined 13 receptions, 114 receiving yards and one touchdown.

RB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Joshua Kelley at DEN

Justin Jackson appeared to surpass Kelley as the Chargers’ lead-back. However, whether it was his lingering knee injury or simply preference, Kelley once again found himself dominating backfield touches in Week 7. Unfortunately, he also once again found his production to be lacking. He’s now averaged 2.8 ypc or fewer in four of his last five games and hasn’t sniffed the end zone since Week 1. The Broncos allow the fourth-fewest points and the second-fewest rushing TDs to opposing RBs this year.

Devin Singletary at NE

We may currently be in the midst of a changing of the guards in the Bills backfield, as rookie Zack Moss logged just five fewer snaps than Singletary a week ago. Singletary has also done himself no favors scoring just 6.70 points or fewer in three consecutive weeks. The Patriots have actually been quite susceptible to the run since returning from their Week 5 bye. However, Singletary simply can’t be trusted at this point.

Carlos Hyde vs. SF

Week 8 is lining up to be a redemption game for Hyde, who is expected to take over for the injured Chris Carson this Sunday, just in time to face off with his former team. Problem is, Hyde’s own availability is in question, as he’s dealing with a hamstring ailment. If he does play, the matchup is far from welcoming. The 49ers haven’t allowed a rushing TD to a RB since Week 1, while only one opposing RB has topped 63 rushing yards against them all year.

Buyers Beware: JaMycal Hasty at SEA

Despite carrying some hype heading into last week, Jerick McKinnon was a sit for us. That choice proved to be the correct one, further cementing the notion that the only thing you can truly know about how Kyle Shannahan will handle his RBs is that you can never truly know how he will handle his RBs. Hasty, who has carried the ball nine times in each of the past two weeks, appears to be the next man up with Jeff Wilson landing on IR. However, Tevin Coleman’s pending return further complicates things in the Niners’ backfield. Furthermore, Seattle hasn’t allowed a RB to top 65 yards rushing all season long.