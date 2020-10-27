Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks: Week 8

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks edition for Week 8 of the NFL season. In this week’s quarterback edition, we feature a rookie taking over the helm in Miami and a former must-start beginning to see his fantasy star dim.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Patrick Mahomes will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of his caliber check out our weekly fantasy football quarterback rankings.

QB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Carson Wentz vs. DAL

Justin Herbert and Aaron Rodgers are likely our actual top-two start of the week candidates, but considering their recent play, well brush them off as obvious must-starts for the time being. That brings us to Wentz, who has quietly been the third-highest scoring QB in fantasy since Week 3. Wentz has now topped 28.0-points and attempted at least 40 passes in back-to-back weeks. He’s also tossed two TDs in three consecutive games. The Cowboys have surrendered 16 TD passes this season (t-4th most in NFL), including two in each of the past two weeks.

Teddy Bridgewater vs. ATL

Speaking of quietly producing, Bridgewater has now topped 19.0 points scoring in three of his past four games. On Thursday, the Panthers QB gets a dream matchup against a Falcons defense who allows a league-leading 8.7 yards per pass attempt and a fantasy-high 27.55 ppg to opposing QBs.

Cam Newton at BUF

A 2.82 point output, as Newton produced a week ago, will make many fantasy owners jump ship. Understandable, yet you’d also be cutting bait with a player who had scored 20.48-plus points in all but one game this season prior to that horrendous performance. The interceptions are concerning, but Newton’s nose for the endzone as a runner makes him a viable play. Especially against a Bills defense that has allowed every opposing QB this season not named Sam Darnold to reach at least 20.44 points scoring.

Joe Burrow vs. TEN

Burrow is riding high, fresh off a season-high 34.64 points. His volume continues to trump any other QB in the league, as he ranks first in the NFL with 293 pass attempts. Tennessee did force three interceptions of Big Ben a week ago, but prior to that game had allowed an average of 24.31 points to opposing QBs from Week 2-Week 6 (bye in Week 4). Interestingly enough, three of those four QBs included in that average each tossed two interceptions against the Titans. Simply put, don’t be too concerned about turnovers. If they happen, Burrow will make up for it by continuing to sling the rock.

Sleeper: Drew Lock vs. LAC

For such a hyped offseason sleeper, Lock has been very much underwhelming when available this year, throwing for just one touchdown and four interceptions. With that said, don’t be surprised to see him bump his TD output by a few digits this week. The Chargers defense has allowed eight TD passes over their last three games and has now surrendered 19.02-plus points in four of their last five games to opposing QBs.

QB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Tua Tagovailoa vs. LAR

Don’t get sucked into the hype. I’m a big Tua guy myself, but as ESPN’s Field Yates noted to me in a recent SLING TV Fantasy discussion, the ex-Alabama star is likely “best avoided in non-keeper/dynasty formats.” This is especially true at a position where there are currently 18 active starters averaging more than 19.0 ppg. The Rams have now held two of their last three opponents at the position below double-digit points and three of the last four below 11.2 points.

Daniel Jones vs. TB

Jones topped 20.0 points for the first time a week ago, yet he once again failed to crack 200 yards passing, something he’s failed to do in four of his last five games. The Bucs have forced the second-most interceptions (9) and fourth-most forced fumbles (7) this year. Not the stat line Danny Dimes truthers are excited to hear considering the QB has accounted for 19 interceptions and 23 fumbles over his 20 career game appearances.

Buyers Beware: Josh Allen vs. NE

From locked-in starter to risky play, Allen has seen his fantasy production diminish over the past two weeks. The QB3 over the first five weeks of the season, Allen is just QB18 since Week 6. To further complicate things, opposing QBs have yet to hit double-digit scoring against the Patriots since New England returned from a Week 4 bye.

