Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends: Week 8

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends edition for Week 8 of the NFL season. This edition features a former fantasy superstar working his way back into must-start territory. Plus, a waiver-wire add whose matchup may not be as welcoming as it’s been perceived.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Travis Kelce will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of such caliber check out our weekly fantasy football tight end rankings.

TE: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Noah Fant vs. LAC

Fant returned from injury a week ago, but mustered up just 6.80 points. Yet, that was in a messy snow game where the Broncos were vastly overpowered by the Chiefs. Fant remains the top receiving target in Denver, seeing 23 targets come his way over his past three games. The Chargers have allowed four receiving TDs to the TE position over their last five games.

Jimmy Graham at NO

Graham returns to his old stomping grounds with a dream matchup on deck. The Saints allow the second-most fantasy points to TEs this year, including surrendering at least one TD to the position in all but one game this season. Graham hasn’t been spectacular but remains relevant in the Bears’ offense, ranking as TE11 over the past three weeks.

Evan Engram vs. TB

Giants fans want Engram shipped out of town. We’ll see what they have to say if Engram’s Monday night performance against the Bucs keeps up with recent trends. Tampa Bay has surrendered a receiving TD to an opposing TE in three consecutive games and 20 receptions to the position since Week 3. A performance in the mid-teens is certainly not out of the question.

Rob Gronkowski at NYG

Same game, opposite sideline. Gronkowski’s outlook is far more chipper than Engram’s these days, and it’s easy to see why. Gronk has found the end zone in back-to-back weeks. Over that span he leads the team in targets with 16 and is averaging 14.7 ppg (2nd-most among TEs). Giants have grown somewhat susceptible to TEs of late, as each of their past two opponents has scored at least 13.2 points.

Sleeper: Jonnu Smith at CIN

A near must-start just a few weeks ago, Smith has seen his stock take a sizeable hit after back-to-back sub-3.0 point performances. The good news, the Bengals are next on the docket. Cincinnati has surrendered an unreal six TDs to TEs since Week 5 and allow the most fantasy points to the position since Week 4.

TE: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Tyler Higbee/Gerald Everett at MIA

Higbee missed this past week due to a hand injury. Yet, even before that Higbee had scored just 8.60 points or fewer in all but one game this season. Everett stepped in for the injured Higbee in Week 7 and found the end zone, but logged just 28 receiving yards. The Dolphins allow the second-fewest points to TEs this year, including zero TDs and no more than 44 receiving yards since Week 3.

Harrison Bryant vs. LV

The rookie out of FAU exploded for 21.76 points and two touchdowns in place of Austin Hooper a week ago. Many will look at Bryant as an add and plug addition on the waiver wire this week. However, the matchup against the Raiders is far less desirable than it appears on the surface. All opposing TEs not named Travis Kelce or Rob Gronkowski have failed to eclipse 16 receiving yards against Las Vegas this season.

Buyers Beware: TJ Hockenson vs. IND

Hockenson has worked his way into being one of the more reliable options at the position, which is why we wouldn’t dare tell you to flat out sit him. However, his matchup presents reason for concern. No TE has found the end zone against the Colts this season, while opposing starting TEs average just 19.8 ypg.

